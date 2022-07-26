Sunderland set to beat Blackpool, Huddersfield and Millwall to Everton transfer agreement

Everton striker Ellis Simms is set to join Sunderland on a loan deal, the Blackpool Gazette have reported.

Blackpool were one of the clubs who were vying for Simms’ signature, with the youngster having already spent time on loan at Bloomfield Road in the 2020-21 season as his goals helped the Seasiders win a place in the Championship through the third tier play-offs.

However, Simms has knocked back Michael Appleton’s side, as well as Huddersfield Town and Millwall in order to link up with Alex Neil on Wearside.

Whilst a permanent exit from Goodison Park for the 21-year-old has been mooted in recent weeks, Simms will only leave the Toffees on loan this summer, but the Black Cats have won that particular battle.

Simms spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian, where he scored five goals in 17 league appearances.

He is now set to provide strong competition for Sunderland talisman Ross Stewart at the top end of the pitch once the deal has been pushed over the line.

The Verdict

This could be a very important acquisition for Sunderland, who are really lacking striking options going into the new season.

They have been chasing last season’s loanee Nathan Broadhead for a while, but whilst that deal stalls, they have been able to secure the signature of his team-mate instead.

Simms, whilst never playing in the Championship, clearly knows where the back of the net is from what we’ve seen at Blackpool and Hearts.

If he can translate that goalscoring instinct to second tier football, then Sunderland will have made a shrewd addition to their ranks.