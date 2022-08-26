Sunderland set to beat Blackburn Rovers to Brighton player

Sunderland are set to come out on top in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, as per this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The same outlet has revealed that the Black Cats have agreed a loan deal with the Seagulls to take him to the Stadium of Light for the season, with the former in need of another option in this area following Daniel Ballard’s injury setback.

Alex Neil has also continued to operate with a back three, so it was perhaps no surprise to see his side linked with a move for Dutchman van Hecke who performed well at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been linked with their former loanee this summer with the Lancashire outfit desperately needing to strengthen this department after seeing him and captain Darragh Lenihan leave the club this summer.

However, they are set to be frustrated in the transfer market once more and Football Insider believe the Black Cats haven’t just beaten Blackburn to his signature, but other close rivals too.

It was previously unclear whether Graham Potter’s side would sanction a move for the 22-year-old after seeing Matt Clarke seal a permanent switch to Middlesbrough yesterday – but the former is now closing in on a temporary transfer to the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict:

Throughout this window, Neil’s side have needed players who have already performed in the second tier to give them the best chance of remaining in the division following their promotion at the end of last term.

Although he endured a mixed start to life at Ewood Park last term, being sent off for an unnecessary challenge on Harry Wilson against Fulham last November, he did extremely well to recover from that.

And Blackburn’s decline during the latter stages of 2021/22 wasn’t representative of his displays, with the Dutchman fondly remembered by many of the Lancashire outfit’s supporters for his contributions to their cause.

You have to feel he would have guaranteed himself more game time if he did return to his former club once more – but there’s no reason why he can’t be one of the first names on the teamsheet on Wearside if he can play to his potential.

With this loan deal now close to being sealed, their attention must turn to another goalkeeper and a striker, with more experience needed in the former department and more depth needed in the latter position to provide competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.