Sunderland set sights on signing Arsenal man as Lee Johnson eyes reinforcements

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Arsenal youngster Ryan Alebiosu, according to Sky Sports’ Tom White, in an interview on the Roker Rapport podcast.

The right-back signed a professional contract with Arsenal back in August 2020, and will be looking to further his development with a loan move away from the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

A move to the Stadium of Light with Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for the Gunners defender, with Lee Johnson looking to add further depth to his defensive options, with Luke O’Nien suffering from a shoulder problem recently.

Sunderland are currently sat fifth in the League One table, after picking up a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in their most recent fixture in the third-tier.

Speaking in an interview with the Roker Rapport podcast, Sky Sports presenter Tom White revealed that Sunderland are keen on a deal to sign Alebiosu, with talks underway, although an offer is yet to be tabled by Lee Johnson’s side.

“We are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu. Never seen him play, hadn’t heard of him until someone told me about him. We’re in for him but at this stage it’s only in talks. He’s a full-back, don’t even know if he’s right or left.

“This guy from Arsenal, Alebiosu, that would be a loan but at this stage we haven’t actually made the offer. It’s just a case of “in talks.”

Sunderland are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Blackpool in the Second Round of the EFL Cup, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Black Cats.

The Verdict:

This would address a potential problem position for Sunderland.

Lee Johnson previously revealed that he’ll have to be monitoring Luke O’Nien’s shoulder injury that he picked up in the recent win over AFC Wimbledon, so it makes sense for the League One side to target another defender.

Signing a player like Alebiosu would make perfect sense, as he’ll be eager to make a name for himself in senior football, with a move to the Stadium of Light potentially being the ideal opportunity for him to do just that.

It’ll be interesting to see whether they make a formal bid for his services in the coming weeks, with Deadline Day edging closer.