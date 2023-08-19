Highlights Sunderland have set an asking price of £15 million for Jack Clarke, with Burnley being strongly linked to a potential transfer.

Clarke had a successful season with Sunderland, contributing nine goals and 11 assists in the Championship.

Despite Sunderland's poor start to the season, they are determined to compete for promotion and losing Clarke would be a significant blow to their campaign.

Sunderland have placed an asking price worth £15 million on the future of Jack Clarke.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats have named their price amid speculation over his future.

Burnley have been most closely linked with a move for the forward throughout the summer transfer window.

The Premier League side are looking to bolster their attacking options for life back in the top flight.

Vincent Kompany has identified the winger as a key target, with the Clarets having seen a bid worth £10 million, rising to £12 million, rejected already during this window.

What is the latest news surrounding Jack Clarke’s Sunderland future?

Burnley remain interested in signing the forward and now know what it will take to persuade Sunderland into a sale.

The 22-year-old performed well for Sunderland in their first campaign back in the Championship last year.

His displays helped Tony Mowbray’s side earn an impressive sixth place finish, contributing nine goals and 11 assists in the league.

Clarke has already got his account for this season up and running, scoring in the side’s 2-1 loss to Preston North End last weekend.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will make a new offer closer to the £15 million valuation of Clarke.

The Premier League side has just two weeks remaining to conclude any deal, with the window set to close at 11pm on 1 September.

Clarke has been with Sunderland since 2022, joining the club on a permanent basis 12 months ago after initially helping them achieve promotion from League One during a loan stint in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

How has Sunderland’s start to the season gone?

Sunderland lost their opening two league fixtures, both by a scoreline of 2-1.

Defeats against Ipswich Town and Preston have seen Mowbray’s side get off to a nightmare start to the new term.

However, Sunderland’s ambition remains to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

It has been a busy summer at the Stadium of Light following the team’s play-off defeat to Luton Town last May.

Sunderland have signed a number of fresh faces to their squad in a bid to improve Mowbray’s team.

But the departure of Clarke could prove a big blow to their campaign, with the forward proving a versatile and important figure in the team over the last 18 months.

Sunderland will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the remainder of the transfer window to help convince the player that the club can compete for promotion this year, which could persuade him to remain in Wearside.

Is Jack Clarke worth £15 million?

Burnley showed their hand by going straight to £10 million with their most recent offer for the player.

If the Clarets are willing to pay up to £12 million total, then it is worth investigating whether they could go as high as £15 million.

Clarke has been an important player for Sunderland, who are lacking strong options in attack at the moment anyway.

The team is relying on him to perform as they await new signings and the return to full fitness of Ross Stewart.