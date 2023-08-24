Highlights Matthis Abline is in "advanced talks" to join French side FC Nantes, ending Sunderland's pursuit of the young forward.

Sunderland currently have a striker problem, with only one recognised and fit striker in their squad.

The club's interest in Abline may be redundant, but they are looking to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield on loan, along with Millwall and QPR.

Sunderland target Matthis Abline is reportedly in "advanced talks" to join French side FC Nantes.

This comes after the young forward was first linked with a move to the Stadium of Light earlier this summer. Le Parisien reported that Sunderland were monitoring his situation, but that the player would prefer a move that kept him in the French top division.

French outlet L'Equipe also reported that Sunderland were not the only Championship club in the North East of England that had interest in the striker. They said that Middlesbrough were also looking at brining in the France under-21 international on loan.

But now it looks like Abline will be staying in his native country. Ouest-France have said that he is in "advanced talks" to join Nantes from Stade Rennais.

Who is Matthis Abline?

The 20-year-old is a French striker who has a fair amount of experience for someone of his age. He's been making appearances in France's top league since he was just 17-years-old.

Since making the move up from the youth team to Rennais' first team, he's made many first team appearances for the club. He's also had two half-season loans at Le Havre and Auxerre.

Last season, with the latter, Abline scored three goals in 30 appearances. In Ligue 2, with Le Havre in the 2021/22 season, he netted six times in 16 games for 'Le club doyen', as well as contributing a couple of assists.

He's made multiple appearances for Les Blues various youth teams, including four for the under-21 side.

Abline is valued at €4.5 million by Transfermarkt.com

Do Sunderland have a striker problem?

As things stand, the Black Cats only have one recognised, fit striker: Luis Hemir. The 20-year-old has made an appearance in all three games of the club's Championship campaign. But he only made one start and that was in the first game of the season against Ipswich Town.

Since then, Tony Mowbray has had to use a combination of attacking midfielders and wingers to fill that role. The likes of Bradley Dack and 17-year-old summer signing Jobe Bellingham have been used as makeshift centre forwards.

Bellingham scored a brace in the team's last game against Rotherham United. The Sunderland Echo has reported that he is expected to be used through the middle of the attack again, this weekend, against Coventry City.

The club's star striker Ross Stewart is still recovering from an achilles injury that has put him out of action since January. He picked up the injury in an FA Cup tie against Fulham.

The manager has been able to give an update on his return though, saying that he expects the Scotsman to be back on the pitch in six or seven weeks.

The club's interest in Abline seems to be redundant at this point, but they are interested in another young forward. Football League World exclusively revealed that Sunderland are in the race to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield on loan.

Millwall and QPR are also wanting to bring in the 20-year-old on a temporary basis.