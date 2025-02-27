Sunderland appear to have been handed a significant injury boost ahead of their big Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday with star winger Tommy Watson pictured in training.

Revealed via the club's official X account on Wednesday morning, Watson is back on the grass and seemingly ready to return to Regis Le Bris' starting XI.

The 18-year-old hasn't been seen since Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Bristol City on 10 December, in which he was forced to withdraw after just 26 minutes having suffered knee and ankle injuries.

However, the Black Cats academy graduate now appears to have recovered from those setbacks, and looks ready to play his part in the Wearsider's push for the Premier League once again.

Tommy Watson had been shining for Sunderland prior to his injury setbacks

Seeing the images of Watson back in action on the training pitch will undoubtedly put a wide smile on the faces of every Sunderland fan.

Despite his tender age, the teenager had been on the verge of breaking into the first-team picture prior to the start of this season, having made his senior debut as a 17-year-old back in April 2023 as a late substitute against Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Since then, the left-winger has largely been shining for Sunderland's academy side. He made 16 appearances for the youth team last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists - per FotMob.

However, after making numerous late cameos from the bench during the first half of the season, Le Bris handed him his first full start of the campaign in a 0-0 draw with Preston on 6 November, and the highly-rated youngster was only stopped from cementing a place in the starting XI through injury.

So impressive has he been that, come deadline day in the recent winter transfer window, he was the subject of a late £13m approach from Premier League Brighton.

The Black Cats ultimately opted to turn down that deal, as they evidently see him only further increasing his transfer value should he pick up from where he left off upon his return to the side.

Watson's return arrives at ideal time given Sunderland's injury blow to Enzo Le Fee

An injured star returning from a lengthy injury absence can so often act as a new signing for a club, and given Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee situation, that certainly could be the case with Watson.

Le Fee has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a hamstring problem, and losing the talismanic Frenchman will no doubt be a significant blow to the Black Cat's starting lineup.

That had seemingly left a sizeable void on Le Bris' left flank, with Romaine Mundle also only just returning from his hamstring injury that had kept him out since early November.

Tommy Watson's 24/25 Championship stats after 34 matches played - per FotMob Appearances Goals Goals per 90 Chances created per 90 Touches in opp. box per 90 Avg. match rating 10 2 0.42 1.88 7.74 7/10

Therefore, getting a player like Watson back who has shown how impactful he can be in the Championship this season will provide a huge boost to Sunderland's promotion push.

The Black Cats have some critical fixtures coming up that will change the play-off picture, as after Friday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, they still have to go on the road to take on Coventry, West Brom and Norwich between now and 8 April.

Watson's injury certainly wasn't planned, but as far as Sunderland are concerned, they couldn't have timed his recovery any better.