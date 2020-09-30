Sunderland set for player contract boost

Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka is set to sign a new contract with the Black Cats to put speculation over his future to bed, as per FotbollSkanalen.

Kimpioka’s future has been a topic of discussion recently with the player obviously possessing talent but not penning a new deal.

However, after Phil Parkinson went on record to say recently that things were drawing to a conclusion, it now appears that things are ending positively here and Sunderland are going to keep Kimpioka around.

The Black Cats have started pretty well this season with two wins and a draw from their opening three games and have played likely promotion rivals Oxford United and Peterborough United during this early run.

Up next, Charlton Athletic and it remains to be seen if the Kimpioka news is confirmed before then, though it appears it is a matter of when and not if now when it comes to that particular story.

Quiz: 6 of these Sunderland facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 The capacity of the Stadium of Light is higher than 46,000 True False

The Verdict

Kimpioka is a good young player and Sunderland fans will be pleased to see that he is set to be staying around for a little while yet.

This really needs to be the season where they are promoted back into the Championship so let’s see if Kimpioka plays a big part.