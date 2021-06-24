Sunderland set for player boost as significant contract update emerges

Sunderland are confident that Luke O’Nien will sign a new contract to remain at The Stadium of Light beyond this summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

O’Nien had been out of contract with the Black Cats at the end of last season, when they missed out on promotion to the Championship following defeat to Lincoln in League One play-off semi-final.

A number of Championship clubs had reportedly been keen on a deal for O’Nien, as they looked to snap him up on a free transfer with his current deal expiring.

However, it now appears that O’Nien will be staying where he is, despite Sunderland missing out on promotion last season.

According to this latest update, the Black Cats are optimistic of agreeing a new deal with O’Nien, and are hopeful that an agreement can be reached before the start of pre-season.

Since joining Sunderland from Wycombe in the summer of 2018, O’Nien has made 140 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring 11 goals in that time.

The Verdict

This could be a huge boost for Sunderland if they do manage to get this deal done.

O’Nien is a hugely important player for Lee Johnson’s side, and one who despite being at a relatively early stage of his career, seems to have a maturity and influence they would not want to lose.

His versatility also makes him a big asset to the club on the pitch, and securing a new deal for the 26-year-old would help retain some strength in depth for them across several areas of the pitch.

You feel therefore that this will be a welcome lift for Sunderland heading into pre-season, which could be just what the club need after such a disappointing end to the previous campaign.