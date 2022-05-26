Sunderland set for fresh Everton talks over summer transfer

Sunderland are set to open talks with Everton over a new deal for Nathan Broadhead ahead of their return to the Championship, director of football Kristjaan Speakman has revealed.

Broadhead spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light and played a key role as they won promotion via the League One play-offs.

The 24-year-old scored five goals in seven games in April to help them secure a top six spot and recovered from injury in time to come off the bench late on in the semi-final and final.

Broadhead has now returned to his parent club but the Black Cats are keen to bring him back to the Stadium of Light for the 2022/23 Championship season.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Speakman confirmed that Sunderland were set to open talks with the Toffees over a fresh deal for the forward.

He said: “We will have a conversation with Everton this week, to see where they are at with it and where we are at with it, and see if that’s aligned.

“We have to respect the fact that he is an Everton player.

“We have seen him as our player for the year because we had to get the best out of him but now that the season is finished he, unfortunately, goes back to being an Everton player.

“Look, he’s had some incredible moments and he’s been an inspiration in many respects in terms of some of the goals he’s scored.

“It has been harder for him of late because of injury but you can’t take away from the fact that he has got all the attributes to go and play at Championship level.”

The Welshman will enter the final year of his Everton contract this summer, which could mean the upcoming window is the Premier League club’s last chance to cash in on him.

The Verdict

This will be music to the ears of Sunderland fans.

Though injuries limited his availability for long periods, Broadhead’s impact in the Black Cats’ promotion back to the Championship should not be underestimated.

His goals during the run-in were vital in helping them reach the play-offs and bringing him back next season – whether on loan or a permanent deal – does appear to be a no-brainer.

It remains to be seen what the Goodison Park outfit’s plans for the 24-year-old are but if they do want to sell him, then there should be some competition for his signature.