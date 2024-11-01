Sunderland are set to demand between £20m and £30m for Chris Rigg during the January transfer window.

This is according to Football Insider, who believe the Black Cats are prepared to charge a huge amount for one of their most talented youngsters.

The club isn’t short of talented young players, with Jobe Bellingham also establishing himself as a real star at the Stadium of Light.

Rigg, meanwhile, has become a regular starter in the first team this season at just 17, a remarkable achievement for the midfielder who has shone during the 2024/25 campaign and allowed them to climb to the top of the Championship table.

Scoring important goals against the likes of Middlesbrough and Leeds United this term, his contributions have helped a great deal and he’s already looking at home in the English second tier.

Unsurprisingly, other teams have taken an interest in the teenager, whose future has been subject to much speculation in recent years.

At this point, he has retained his loyalty to his current club, but it may only be a matter of time before he moves on, with Premier League clubs recently being linked with a move for him.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton are just three teams that have been linked, as well as wealthy League One outfit Birmingham City, who may be prepared to submit a £10m offer for the talented youngster during the winter window.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also thought to be keen on him, so there may not be a shortage of bids for the player when the January window opens.

Sunderland set Chris Rigg price tag

The Black Cats will reportedly do everything they can to try and hold on to Rigg during the January window.

However, every player has their price, and it has been reported by Football Insider that Regis Le Bris’ side have set a price tag of between £20m and £30m for the player ahead of the January window.

This is a hefty amount for the 17-year-old, despite his potential and the fact he has already been able to get a decent amount of first-team experience under his belt.

Chris Rigg's Sunderland AFC record (As of November 1st, 2024 (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 6 Assists 0

However, the Wearside outfit are in a fairly decent negotiation position ahead of January, with Rigg’s contract not expiring until the summer of 2027.

With there being no real need to cash in on the player, this has allowed the club to charge as much as they want for him.

Sunderland must retain a tough stance on Chris Rigg

Rigg is such an important player on Wearside now and letting him go could derail the Black Cats' promotion bid.

The money generated from his potential sale could allow them to spend more money in the market to maximise their chances of securing a top-two spot.

However, Rigg is an important first-teamer and could make the Black Cats a huge amount in a year or two, so they shouldn't be rushed into selling him during the January window.

It seems inevitable that Rigg will go on to play for England in the future, considering how much of a talent he is.

And letting him go for as little as £20m wouldn't be the right move. They need to wait until at least next summer to retain him.

If his valuation rises further, that could rule Birmingham out of the race for him, even though financial regulations in the third tier allow Blues to spend as much as possible on transfer fees.

It would be difficult to see Chris Davies' side signing him anyway, especially with the club in a lower division than the Black Cats.

A £20m-£30m price tag may not deter Man United, but it's a lot to spend on a 17-year-old and that may persuade them to turn to other youngsters.