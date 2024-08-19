Highlights Sunderland have set a £25m Jack Clarke asking price amid Leeds and Southampton interest.

Sunderland have set an asking price of £25 million for Jack Clarke amid interest from Leeds United and Southampton.

According to Teamtalk, the Black Cats will be looking for a fee similar to the one Leeds received for the sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham.

It was reported by the BBC that the Dutchman departed Elland Road for £25 million after an exit clause was triggered by the London club.

The Whites are now in the market for a replacement, and according to Mike McGrath they have turned their attention to one of their former players.

Clarke came through the academy system at Leeds before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019 after breaking into the first team squad at the Yorkshire outfit.

Jack Clarke - Sunderland league goals and appearances (as per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 17 (9) 1 (2) 2022-23 45 (44) 9 (11) 2023-24 40 (39) 15 (4) 2024-25 2 1 (1) Stats correct as of August 19, 2024

Jack Clarke transfer latest

Clarke has a contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2026, but his future could lie away from the Stadium of Light before the transfer window ends next week.

The winger is wanted by Leeds, but the Black Cats have placed a £25 million asking price on the 25-year-old in a bid to quash any interest from their Championship rivals.

The Northern Echo reported earlier this summer that Southampton are also in the hunt for the player’s signature, although no concrete offers have yet been made.

Leeds are interested in bringing the winger back to Elland Road, but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to pay the £25 million being asked by Sunderland.

Clarke has been a key figure for the club since joining on an initial loan basis from Spurs in January 2022, which was made permanent that summer.

He helped the Wearside outfit gain promotion to the Championship, and has gone on to make 87 appearances in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

The 23-year-old has featured in both of Sunderland’s opening two games this season, and has already contributed one goal and one assist.

Leeds United’s forward search

Leeds have been linked with multiple names in their pursuit of a replacement for Summerville.

Football Insider revealed that a verbal offer of £7 million was made to Norwich City for Jonathan Rowe, but the Canaries are seeking closer to £15 million.

Meanwhile, Teamtalk have reported that the Whites are also interested in Stoke City’s Million Manhoef, who could cost up to £10 million.

Leeds are also likely to be looking for a replacement for Georginio Rutter, who is set to complete a £40 million move to Brighton before the 30 August deadline, according to The Argus.

Clarke for £25 million could be a stretch for Leeds

Leeds spending all the money they received for Summerville’s sale on one player doesn’t seem a feasible option, especially as it would be a record fee for a Championship club.

Maybe their two draws from two games so far this season may be cause for some panic, in which case they may go all in on Clarke.

However, that seems unlikely at this stage, and surely a move to the Premier League is the likeliest outcome for the winger, should he depart Sunderland this month.

The Black Cats have been very firm in the past with Clarke’s valuation, so it’s also unlikely they will budge too much from this figure either.