Sunderland sent no-nonsense message as pundit delivers verdict on Premier League starlet pursuit

Kevin Phillips has urged Sunderland to meet Wolves’ asking price to tie up a deal for Dion Sanderson.

The Black Cats are looking to strengthen this summer with the central defender thought to be near the top of their shopping list as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Sanderson was hugely impressive during a loan spell at the Stadium Of Light last term, leading Lee Johnson’s side to make a £1million offer for the player – a bid that was quickly rejected, as per the Daily Mail.

Reports have claimed that Wolves are demanding around £2million for the player, and according to Phillips, Sunderland must pull out all of the stops to secure the signature of the talent player.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “Just pay the £2million.

“£2million is not much for a player of his ability and potential in my eyes.

“It is an opportunity for the chairman to show his ambition. Don’t get me wrong, you do not want to he held to ransom but £2million sounds more than reasonable for a player like Sanderson.

“We know he is a superb player and we know he likes the club. I could see that at the cup final.

“For the sake of another million, in football terms, it is not a lot. Just get him on board and then that area is covered for next season.”

The verdict

This is definitely a deal that Sunderland need to try and get wrapped up.

After having a £1million bid rejected it’s clear that they mean business, but a £2million fee is not a bad price to pay for someone of Dion Sanderson’s quality.

The 21-year-old has real potential and so could be worth significantly more than that amount in a couple of years and so I think that the Wearsiders should do everything in their power to try and get this done and dusted.

If they don’t, I fear that it will be a real missed opportunity.