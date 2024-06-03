Carlton Palmer believes that Jobe Bellingham should stay at Sunderland and prioritise game time despite Premier League interest in the attacker.

There’s been a lot of excitement around the 18-year-old for the past few years, and having an older brother like Jude was always going to mean that there was a spotlight on Jobe.

But, he has forged his own career path, having made the bold decision to leave Birmingham for the Black Cats 12 months ago.

And, it’s a decision that appears to have paid off, as whilst Blues were relegated, Bellingham featured in 45 games for Sunderland, scoring seven goals, even if they failed to sustain a play-off push as they would’ve wanted.

Jobe Bellingham transfer latest

Despite Sunderland’s struggles, Bellingham has settled well at the Stadium of Light, and his performances, combined with his potential, has alerted several clubs in the Premier League, with talk that Crystal Palace, Spurs and Brentford are all monitoring the teenager.

If that interest results in a formal offer, there will be a temptation to make the jump up.

Yet, speaking to FLW, ex-England international Palmer explained that Bellingham is at an age where he needs to play on a weekly basis, so he urged him to remain on Wearside, or at least make sure he is loaned back if a deal is agreed.

“We know what Sunderland’s remit is but he’s still only 18, and he’s only going to get better, so I would keep him at the football club.

“He needs to play football. There’s no point going to the likes of Brentford or Crystal Palace or another Premier League club to not play regular football. He played 45 Championship games last season, scoring seven goals, which is outstanding for his age, so he is one for the future.

“If Sunderland get a ridiculous offer they may well entertain it and look to loan him back because I can’t see him going to a Premier League club and playing week in, week out.

“He seems to be enjoying his time with Sunderland, so it depends which new manager comes in, but I’m sure whoever does come in will be told from the hierarchy that the young players need to play, so he’s going to play regularly at Sunderland.

“For me, if I was the player or representing him, I would keep him at Sunderland for another season, as long as they bring in a new manager that will have them pushing towards the play-offs.

“I think he’s going to go for huge money in the future, but if he went now I still think he would go for £12-15m and maybe loaned back.”

Sunderland’s summer plans

It’s gearing up to be a huge few months for Sunderland, who obviously need to appoint a head coach as the first priority.

After that, you would expect a lot of transfer activity, but the news around Bellingham is something of a surprise, as you did expect him to stay with Sunderland for a few more years.

That’s not to say he will leave, but those interested clubs clearly believe he can be prised away, but it will take a big fee for the Black Cats to cash in.

But, it’s clear the Bellingham family understand the importance of playing football for their development, so they may echo Palmer’s thoughts here, and it’s worth remembering they chose Sunderland specifically because they could help improve Jobe as a player.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and how the Sunderland XI looks when the new season starts in August.