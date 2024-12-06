At the start of the season, Sunderland supporters were singing Patrick Roberts' praises, with the winger back to his brilliant best.

Having endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign, Roberts reminded fans of his quality by notching one goal and three assists in his first seven matches.

However, the 27-year-old has fallen away in recent weeks and has failed to contribute in front of goal in any of his last 10 appearances.

Given that Romaine Mundle is out with injury and Tommy Watson has just been introduced to the first team, Roberts will need to step up his game for the Black Cats.

Patrick Roberts laid down early season markers for Regis Le Bris

The 2023/24 season was one to forget for Roberts, who experienced a stop-start season due to a series of injuries. As a result of his consistent visits to the treatment table, the winger never got into his full flow.

With question marks hanging over his head at the start of this campaign, the 27-year-old wasted no time in making an impression on his new manager, Regis Le Bris.

Not only was Roberts delivering in front of goal, but he rolled back the years with his tricky wing play, quick feet and ability to get the ball into the box.

Due to his fine early season form, supporters were buzzing with excitement that Roberts had rediscovered his best form, reminiscent of the 2022/23 season.

As Jack Clarke departed for Ipswich Town, Roberts was very much the senior winger in the squad, with Mundle picking up Clarke's mantle. However, as time has passed, their roles have spiralled.

A familiar story as Patrick Roberts loses his way at Sunderland

As the season has progressed, Sunderland have regressed and so has the form of Roberts, who cannot find his feet.

The right-winger's last goal contribution was an assist against Watford in late September, and although he should not be solely judged on output, this is a barren spell for Roberts.

Not only have his goal contributions come to an abrupt end, but the 27-year-old's performances have faltered, with the winger unable to replicate his early season form.

His struggles in front of goal piqued with the winger missing a decisive penalty against Sheffield United - a game they went on to lose.

Roberts' season statistics suggest that this rough patch is just a blip, with the former Manchester City man boasting encouraging Championship statistics. The winger ranks in the top 90 percentile or better for assists, key passes and successful crosses.

Patrick Roberts 2024/25 Championship statistics - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Goals 1 57 Assists 3 90 Expected assists (xA) 3.72 91 Key passes 25 90 Successful crosses 23/69 96

Tommy Watson needs Patrick Roberts support amid Romaine Mundle injury

The timing of Roberts' dip in form has come at a costly time for Sunderland as the team has struggled with injuries and suspensions.

Roberts himself was suspended for the trip to Millwall, where Le Bris had to field a makeshift side, with Watson and Eliezer Mayenda selected on the wings. Furthermore, Mundle remains on the sidelines, having suffered an injury prior to the draw with the Lions.

With Mundle expected to be out for several more weeks, the emphasis will very much be on Roberts and Watson to help Sunderland get back to their early season best.

Watson has only just emerged as a first team player for the Black Cats and while he is clearly a talented player, he cannot be expected to be performing week in week out.

Given that Roberts is one of the senior players in the side, he will need to ease the burden on his teammates and take the pressure off Watson.

Related Sunderland AFC director drops clear Jobe Bellingham prediction Sunderland's starlet can achieve anything in the sport, according to one of their chiefs.

With Sunderland faltering, their senior players will need to make an impact over the coming weeks as the club seek their first win in six matches.

Roberts is one of several players who have experienced a loss in form despite his impressive overall numbers since the start of the season.

At a time when the schedule is congested, the 27-year-old must act as a mentor and show Watson how it is done in Mundle's absence.