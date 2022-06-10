Sunderland send strong message after surprising player claim

Sunderland have angrily denied claims made by Ron-Thorben Hoffmann that he played having tested positive for Covid-19, whilst he was also critical of how the club operated during that period.

The German stopper joined the Black Cats on loan last season and whilst he did well initially, he lost his place to Anthony Patterson for the second half of the campaign as the Wearside outfit went on to promotion.

Since then, he’s returned to parent club Bayern Munich, with Hoffmann speaking to the German press today where he discussed the way his illness with Covid-19 was handled.

And, that prompted a fierce response from the club, who delivered a statement on their official site.

“Sunderland AFC categorically refutes the allegations published earlier today by German newspaper Bild Sport. The report includes a number of false and inaccurate claims relating to Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and the Club has contacted the player’s representatives to clarify the comments made.

“SAFC complied with all Government and EFL guidance and protocols fully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to ensure the health and well-being of all staff is protected at all times.”

The verdict

These are pretty serious allegations from Hoffmann as we all know how strict the protocols were at the time and plenty of questions would be asked if this proved to be correct.

Clearly, Sunderland deny the claims and this update outlines their stance on his comments very well.

It remains to be seen if anything else comes of this, or if Hoffmann retracts his claims, but otherwise Sunderland see this as the end of the situation.

