Sunderland send Lee Burge message as he seals Northampton Town move

Northampton Town have signed former Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, with the Cobblers once again looking to challenge for promotion in Sky Bet League Two.

Northampton were flying high for much of last season but dramatically were denied a top three spot on the final day and then that clearly impacted them as they fell short in the play-offs.

They’re looking to go again, then, in order to return to the third tier and have signed an experienced stopper in the form of Burge, who was most recently at Sunderland before leaving.

Indeed, Sunderland have reached out on social media to send their best wishes for the future to their former stopper, with the Black Cats planning on a charge in the Sky Bet Championship next season:

The Verdict

A nice little touch of class from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have had a fine few months with them sealing promotion to the Sky Bet Championship and Burge will be wishing them well for the future, too.

He can now focus on playing regularly at Northampton and trying to challenge for another promotion – this time from Sky Bet League Two up to Sky Bet League One.