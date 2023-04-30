Plymouth Argyle sealed their promotion to the Championship with a 1-0 win over Burton Albion at Home Park on Saturday.

James Wilson hit the bar for the Pilgrims before Niall Ennis gave them the lead just before half-time when his shot deflected into the net. The hosts had a number of chances to extend their advantage, with Callum Wright, Bali Mumba, Dan Scarr and Finn Azaz all going close, while there was a late scare when Dale Taylor headed wide for the Brewers in stoppage time, but Argyle held on to secure their promotion.

Steven Schumacher's side will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010 and the 39-year-old revealed his delight at their achievement.

"I'm overjoyed and delighted. It's been an amazing season, an amazing campaign and to finish it off here on a sunny day in Devon in front of our home fans is just amazing," Schumacher told the BBC.

"I'm just so proud for everybody associated with the club that we've managed to get over the line.

"We've set out and achieved the goal that we wanted to do, and I couldn't be any prouder."

Matete and Mumba role in Plymouth promotion

Two players who have played a key role in the Pilgrims' success this campaign are Jay Matete and Bali Mumba.

Matete joined the club on loan from Sunderland in January and has scored one goal and provided two assists in 20 appearances so far.

Mumba, who began his career with the Black Cats, arrived on loan from Norwich City in the summer and has scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 45 appearances, being rewarded for his performances with his inclusion in the League One Team of the Season.

Sunderland congratulate Plymouth

After Argyle's promotion was confirmed, Sunderland sent a classy message of congratulations to the pair and everyone at Plymouth, while also recognising Matete's achievement of back-to-back promotions from League One after achieving the same at the Stadium of Light last season.

Does Jay Matete have a Sunderland future?

It is uncertain whether Matete has a long-term future with the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray revealed that Matete will be handed an opportunity to impress during pre-season with his parent club, but was non-committal on his prospects of regular game time at the Stadium of Light.

"Jay can come back in pre-season and play in the games, and we will see how he does," Mowbray told The Northern Echo earlier this month. "I’m sure it will have benefited him to have played at Plymouth, and then we will have discussions as to whether we see him as a big part of the group.

"We’ll see how things go in pre-season. I don’t want to try and preempt that because he will have to compete with Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Edouard Michut or whoever it is we have in midfield. Football is always a competition. We’ll wait and see, but he will get a chance."

If Mowbray allows Matete to depart, it remains to be seen if Argyle will be keen to bring him back to Home Park.