Sunderland seeking fresh Bristol City transfer agreement

Sunderland are keen on bringing Bailey Wright back to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis, according to reports from Bristol Live.

The 27-year-old joined Sunderland on loan from Bristol City in the January transfer window, and slotted straight into the team upon his arrival on Wearside.

Wright was a solid player for the Black Cats in his first five appearances for the club, but an ankle ligament injury in a 1-0 victory over Oxford United saw him miss the rest of the season.

The defender’s future at Bristol City looks uncertain, though, with his three-and-a-half year stay at Ashton Gate looking likely to come an to end this summer.

He is yet to be offered a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the month, despite the likes of Korey Smith, Ashley Williams and Niki Maenpaa being offered short-term extensions by the club.

Having announced that they would be letting go of two centre-backs in Alim Ozturk and Jack Baldwin on Wednesday, Sunderland will be in the market for a new central defender this summer.

As per Bristol Live, that defender is set to be Wright, with Sunderland reportedly set to step up their interest in the Australian centre-half.

The Verdict

Wright has been unable to show Sunderland fans what he’s all about so far, but he will surely be keen to join the club permanently.

Wright looked solid in his five games for the Black Cats, and he will be looking to prove a point if he did return to the Stadium of Light.

He is a leader and a great character to have around the dressing room, and they are the sort of players that Phil Parkinson should look to recruit this summer.