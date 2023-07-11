Sunderland have recruited well in the transfer market in the last few years, and they will be keen to do so again this summer.

The Black Cats will want to reach the same heights as the 2022/23 season, one in which they went all the way to the play-offs before being beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

The Championship side have already been busy this summer with the additions of Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Traintis, Luis Semedo, and Jobe Bellingham.

But they are far from done, with the club still searching the market for another striker even after the addition of Semedo.

Sunderland have reportedly had a €4 million bid rejected by Rijeka for striker Matija Frigan, according to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti.

Who is Matija Frigan?

The 20-year-old forward currently plays for Croatian side HNK Rijeka, a team that he has been with the whole of his football career.

Frigan started to come through the ranks in 2018, and in the four years that followed, he made his way up the club’s many different age groups.

The only spells away from Rijeka Frigan has had have been when he’s spent time on loan at two other clubs.

He joined NK Orient 1919 in July 2021, and then in January 2022, he signed for Hrv Dragovoljac. Frigan played 15 times for both clubs, scoring four goals for NK Orient and three for Hrv Dragovoljac.

Last summer, Rijeka made the decision to promote Frigan to the first team, and in his first season for the club, the 20-year-old scored 15 times in 32 appearances.

The Croatian has even tasted the experience of European football, with one appearance in the Europa League and two coming in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Frigan played an important role in Rijeka finishing fourth in the Croatian top tier, and his form in front of goal made him one of the club’s most exciting prospects.

Sunderland see their €4 million bid rejected for Matija Frigan

The Black Cats have already added Semedo to their attacking options this summer, but it seems the club are keen for more.

Sportske Novosti has reported that the Championship club have seen a €4 million bid rejected, with Rijeka not willing to sell under his value and if the forward is to leave this summer they will be asking for more money.

Tony Mowbray admits to wanting another striker

The news of this bid comes after Tony Mowbray, Sunderland’s manager admitted they are hopeful of bringing in more attacking signings, as it could be a lot to ask to have Semedo as their only fit forward.

Mowbray told the Sunderland Echo: “I’m hoping there’s still a few more new faces to come into the building.

“We could probably do with some help up the top end of the pitch. If you think that Ross isn’t quite ready yet, then we’ve only really got young Hemir Luis Semedo, but he is still a boy, and it’s a lot of burden for him to be the only senior striker that we’ve got.

“We could probably do with some help at the top end of the pitch over the next few weeks, and I’m sure we’re working very hard behind the scenes on that."