Highlights Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Young has recently been linked with a move to reigning Premier League and Champions League title holders, Manchester City.

However, the 17-year-old has now committed his future to the Black Cats until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Manchester City look to have missed out on the signing of another exciting young prospect from a Championship club.

That's after Sunderland announced that goalkeeper Matty Young has put pen to paper on his first professional contract at the Stadium of Light.

Which Championship youngsters have Man City moved for recently?

Manchester City have been active in their search to strengthen their academy ranks with players from the Championship recently.

It was recently reported by The Athletic that last season's treble winners have completed a deal to sign 15-year-old midfielder Finley Gorman from Leeds United.

That deal is thought to have been a seven-figure fee that is a record in this country, for a player of Gorman's age.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed by The Sun earlier this season that City were in the hunt to sign Young from Sunderland, and they were apparently keen to secure his services before any of their rivals could do so.

Now however, it seems as though it will be quite some time before the goalkeeper is on the move away from The Stadium of Light, following this latest update on his situation with the Black Cats.

What is the latest news on Matty Young's Sunderland future?

With Young turning 17-years-old on Friday, the goalkeeper is now eligible to sign a professional contract with a club, and Sunderland have wasted no time in ensuring he does that.

It has now been confirmed that Young has indeed signed a new deal on professional terms with the Championship club.

The teenager has put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Black Cats, securing his future at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2025/26 season.

As a result, it looks as though any hopes City had of signing Young, have now been ended for the foreseeable future.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

Having made it to the Championship play-offs last season, the Black Cats are once again pushing for a top six spot in the current campaign.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit sixth in the second-tier table, 13 points adrift of an automatic promotion place.

Following the international break, Sunderland are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the long trip to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle.

What does Young's new contract mean for Sunderland?

This does feel like a very good piece of business for Sunderland to have completed with a new contract for Young.

The goalkeeper is clearly a hugely promising prospect, as evidenced both by the level he is already playing at, and the interest he is attracting from elsewhere.

Indeed, the links with clubs the size of Manchester City may have been tempting for a player such as Young at the early stages of his career, so Sunderland do seem to have done well to agree this deal with him, especially when other clubs have not been so fortunate.

So with that in mind, this does seem to suggest that there could soon be some exciting times to come at The Stadium of Light with some of those coming through from the academy ranks at the club.