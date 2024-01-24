Highlights Sunderland closing in on deal for Callum Styles, with loan move and potential permanent transfer in the works.

Styles is a versatile left-footed midfielder with experience in the Championship and 18 international appearances.

Styles offers depth, versatility, and experience to Sunderland's young squad, addressing a midfield need.

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on a deal for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles, with further talks for the Hungarian scheduled to take place in the coming days.

According to the Northern Echo, Sunderland’s recruitment team have been discussing a loan move for the 23-year-old, with a view to a potential permanent transfer at the end of the season.

After 28 Championship games, Sunderland sit in 10th place with 40 points, but are just three points off of the playoff positions.

Sunderland are looking to add to their squad this month as they continue their push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Hungarian international Callum Styles has emerged as the top target for the Black Cats, with his versatility a key factor in their interest in bringing him to the North East.

Impressing in Yorkshire

Callum Styles is a versatile left-footed midfielder and has already made 18 appearances for the Hungarian national team at 23-years-old.

Styles tends to play in a central area, covering defensive spaces as well as looking to push forward to join attacks.

The Barnsley midfielder has featured 20 times in League One so far this season, starting on 16 occasions. Styles has notched three goals in the third tier this season, also providing two assists.

Callum Styles' League One stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 2 Touches per game 41.6 Accurate passes per game 23 (81%) Ball recoveries per game 3.9

The 23-year-old has previously played in the Championship, featuring 104 times in the division for Barnsley between 2019 and 2022, as well as making 22 appearances on loan at Millwall last season, scoring on one occasion.

Able to play at left-back, an area Sunderland have had injury troubles with this season, Styles provides cover in multiple areas of the pitch.

Talks advancing quickly

Negotiations to bring Callum Styles to the Stadium of Light have reportedly progressed significantly and Styles was left out of Barnsley's squad during their 1-0 win against Oxford United on Tuesday evening.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins confirmed after the match against Oxford United that a move away from Barnsley is imminent for Callum Styles.

"The club are in negotiations with another club", the Barnsley boss said.

Styles offers depth and experience

Sunderland have been short of a central midfielder all season with Corry Evans having been ruled out of the entire campaign and Styles can fill that space.

Sunderland have been limited to just Ekwah and Neil in Evans' absence, with only Jobe Bellingham available as another option in that area of the pitch.

The absence of Evans has been felt in the lack of experience in the Sunderland squad. 33-year-old Evans is by far the most experienced player in the Sunderland team.

Sunderland's squad is very young and significantly lacking in experience. The average age of the Black Cats' squad is just 23.1 (Transfermarkt), the youngest in the Championship.

Despite being just 23, Callum Styles has plenty of experience to bring to Sunderland. He has made more than 200 senior appearances in the EFL and has featured 18 times for Hungary.