Highlights Sunderland are to begin talks with Dan Ballard over a new deal amid Premier League interest.

The defender's solid performances makes him a key player, warranting new deal.

Ipswich Town are keen on the Black Cats centre-back ahead of their top-flight campaign.

Sunderland are set for contract talks with Dan Ballard amid potential summer transfer interest.

According to journalist Michael Graham, the Black Cats are hoping to tie down the defender to a long-term deal.

Ballard has become a key figure for the Wearside outfit since joining the club from Arsenal in 2022.

The centre-back featured 43 times in the Championship last season, all of those appearances coming as a start (all stats from Fbref).

The 24-year-old has been recognised as one of the team’s top performers in an otherwise difficult year for the club.

Dan Ballard transfer latest

It has been reported that newly-promoted Ipswich Town are keen on signing Ballard ahead of their first campaign back in the Premier League since 2002.

The defender joined the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth a reported £2 million, signing from the Gunners.

Ballard arrived on a three-year contract, but signed an extension in 2023 to keep him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2027.

However, the Championship side is hoping to open talks on a new deal that would tie him down for even longer, with a potential pay rise also likely on the cards.

A new contract would also fend off any transfer interest and indicate his commitment to the club.

It is understood that there is growing interest in Ballard from the Premier League, and the club will struggle to hold onto the player if a deal is not agreed this summer.

Sunderland are keen to keep such a key part of the first team squad, but it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached.

The opportunity to compete in the top flight could also turn his head and see him push for an immediate exit.

Dan Ballard’s importance to Sunderland

Dan Ballard's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.17 Interceptions 0.82 Blocks 1.36 Clearances 4.27 Aerials won 2.77

Ballard struggled with injuries throughout his first season with the club, but still performed well when available as the team earned a place in the play-offs.

The Northern Ireland international was a more consistent presence in the previous campaign, but the team was unable to compete for promotion to the top flight.

Mike Dodds oversaw the end of the term on an interim basis, guiding the side to an underwhelming 16th place finish.

It was a disastrous end to the season, with the search ongoing to find a permanent successor to Michael Beale, who was dismissed in February after just 63 days in charge.

Keeping Ballard would be a real coup for Sunderland

Ballard has proven a great addition to the Sunderland squad since joining in 2022.

If the team is going to compete for promotion in 2025 then keeping players of Ballard’s calibre will be necessary.

Any new contract talks may yet depend on the outcome of the club’s current head coach search, which seemingly has no immediate end in sight.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club now will be tempting for the 24-year-old, but the right head coach appointment could help convince Ballard to commit his future to the Championship side.