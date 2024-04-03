Highlights Sunderland have been linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

The Black Cats fear they could receive bids for Anthony Patterson.

Carlton Palmer believes Tickle would be a very good replacement for Patterson should he depart.

After an away victory at Cardiff City put an end to a nine-match winless run on Good Friday, Sunderland got another reality check on Monday.

In front of 40-odd thousand spectators at the Stadium of Light, Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers battered the Black Cats, running out 5-1 away winners in what can only be described as an embarrassing defeat for the home side.

The result leaves Sunderland sitting 13th in the Championship standings at present, 13 points adrift of the top six and a play-off place with just six matches to go.

Championship Table (As it stands April 2nd) Pos Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 40 3 58 10 Hull City 39 3 58 11 Cardiff City 40 -9 56 12 Bristol City 40 -1 53 13 Sunderland 40 1 51 14 Watford 40 2 50 15 Swansea City 40 -11 47 16 QPR 40 -12 46

It is safe to assume at this stage that the Black Cats will not be promoted this season and that could have big consequences for the club this summer.

Sunderland eyeing Sam Tickle as Anthony Patterson replacement

One of which is regarding the club's young stars, who may decide to move on when the transfer window arrives if interest from the Premier League arises.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, for example, appears to be one player that the club are planning for life without.

The shot-stopper has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, and now, Sunderland are said to be eyeing his potential replacement, suggesting there is a chance he could soon move on.

The player the Black Cats are reportedly eyeing is Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Black Cats are checking on the England under-21 international.

Nixon confirms that Sunderland "fear" there will be bids for Anthony Patterson in the summer, hence the interest in Tickle.

The Latics shot-stopper is 22 years old, like Patterson, and is enjoying a breakthrough season, where he has featured 47 times in all competitions so far this campaign.

But they're unlikely to be the only ones in the race with Birmingham City and Everton among the clubs also linked.

Former England international midfielder and pundit Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland could be set for a tough upcoming wundow given the interest in some of their key players but has suggested that Tickle would be a good addition.

“Sunderland are facing a tricky summer in the transfer market given that they won’t get promotion this season,” Palmer explained to FLW.

“A lot of their stars will be looking to move on to Premier League clubs, and one of those players that will be looking for a move is Anthony Patterson, who has been outstanding for Sunderland.

“He’s been linked with several Premier League clubs, and should they not get promoted, he’ll be one they’ll be tracking down.

“Sunderland have been looking at Sam Tickle, who has been impressing at Wigan as a possible replacement.

“There are several clubs that have been looking at Sam - the likes of Birmingham City and Everton.

“Obviously for a goalkeeper, you don’t want to go and sit on a bench when you’ve been playing regular football, so Sam will be looking at where he would go and play first team football and Sunderland would be a great place to go, as we’ve seen with Anthony Patterson who’s only 22 and has been a regular in the first team for a long team.

Related £9m Sunderland transfer was doomed from the start after player revelation: View Jozy Altidore made the admission in an interview when reflecting on his time with the Black Cats.

“I see Sunderland having a very big advantage over other clubs, but we’ll have to wait and see who’s in charge as Sunderland are already on their third manager of the season.

“We’ll have to see who’s in charge in the summer and then Sam [Tickle] will decide where he will go and play first-team football.

“If Patterson goes, which would be very disappointing for Sunderland, then Sam would be a very, very good replacement.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens with regard to both Anthony Patterson and Sam Tickle this summer.

The pair could be set for new clubs when the transfer window arrives.

For now, though, both will be fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly for their respective sides.