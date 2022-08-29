Sunderland saga potentially looks set to conclude as candidate “expected” to be named manager

Sunderland are now expected to appoint Tony Mowbray as their next manager despite weighing up other options, according to a report from the Northern Echo.

The 58-year-old was let go by Blackburn Rovers this summer on the expiration of his contract, having overseen their decline during the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign after spending much of the season in and around the promotion mix.

And going into the final couple of months of last term, they had a favourable run of fixtures to capitalise on with the Lancashire side previously hot favourites to secure a top-six spot.

However, they ended up in eighth position and though that was still seen as a promising finish by many considering they lost Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott last summer, that wasn’t enough for him to keep his job.

But he was thought to be the firm favourite to take the reins on Saturday, with the Black Cats looking as though they were going to appoint Alex Neil’s successor imminently following his departure to Stoke City.

However, i reported yesterday that other candidates were being considered including MK Dons boss Liam Manning, with Neil Warnock and Mick McCarthy also thought to be keen on the job.

But this managerial recruitment process could come to an end very shortly, with Mowbray now “expected” to take charge at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict:

It did seem as though Blackburn and Mowbray were the perfect match with the latter working very well with a young set of players – and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to life at the Stadium of Light.

The 58-year-old should be a safe pair of hands and this is what the Black Cats need more than anything else at this stage following Neil’s unexpected departure – but whether he can take the club to the next level remains to be seen.

That will be the concern for many of the Wearside club’s supporters – because Neil has recent second-tier promotion-winning experience with Norwich City and that’s something Mowbray doesn’t have.

His arrival should help to benefit someone like Dan Neil though – because he has shown before that he can make younger players live up to their potential and that can only be a good thing for the Black Cats.

Also showing his ability to strike smart deals in the transfer market, he could tee the second-tier side up for a top-tier return, though it remains to be seen whether he can guide them back there himself.