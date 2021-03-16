Sunderland running the rule over potential triple deal, Dreyfus planning for the future

Sunderland are putting plans in place for a very exciting future.

With Kyril Louis-Drefus at the helm the Black Cats have turned their attention to revamping every area of the club.

Of course a large factor in their ability to do that will be the mission of securing promotion to the Championship under Lee Johnson, but while the first team is a priority there’s also a real focus on developing the young talent coming into the club.

According to reports from the Sunderland Echo the Wearsiders are currently running the rule over three young players with a view to a summer deal.

Tottenham’s Aaron Skinner is one of those being looked at.

The central defender has been on trial for over a week and featured in last week’s clash with Newcastle United under-23s as well as the contest with Wolves under-23 on Monday.

Sunderland are also taking a look at Guiseley defender Nathan Newall who played 71 minutes against Wolves, and Gateshead midfielder Danny Greenfield who played all 90 minutes of the clash.

Whether Sunderland will move to offer a deal to any of the players remains to be seen, but it’s clear that this is where the club are focusing some of their efforts at present.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict

It’s an exciting time to be a Sunderland supporter.

While things are looking promising in the here and now, it’s always encouraging to see your club making plans for future success.

Developing young players is key to a club’s longevity and so to see Kyril Louis-Dreyfus putting a focus on this is very exciting indeed.