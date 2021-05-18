Sunderland run the rule over Premier League youngster, player available for summer move

Sunderland have handed a trial to two players including former West Brom man Tyrece Dyce, according to reports from the Sunderland Echo.

The left-back, who previously played for Premier League side, started Monday night’s Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off semi-final clash against Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium – a match which the Black Cats won 2-0 thanks to goals from Josh Hawkes and Oliver Younger.

Dyce is a free agent going into the summer and will be hoping to earn a deal at the Stadium Of Light ahead of the new season.

Sunderland were also running the role over Tom Scott.

The attacking midfielder is currently registered with Northampton Town but is only on a scholarship deal and is yet to sign professional terms with the Cobblers.

Scott also featured against the Potters on Monday night with both players listed as trialists for the contest.

Given that Sunderland are preparing for an exciting summer under new sporting director Kristjaan Speakman it seems that a lot of the club’s focus is on finding talented young players who could be the stars of the future.

Whether either player will sign a permanent deal remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the club are focusing on young talent.

The verdict

Supporters will be really encouraged going into the summer transfer window.

Of course signing players for the first team has to be the priority, but it’s also essential that the club develop players with the future in mind.

Lee Johnson will want a strong pipeline of talent ready to step up to the senior side when called upon, and that’s only going to happen if they put their focus on signing players who have the potential to thrive in the coming years.

It could be a busy summer but fans will just be delighted to see their club being proactive in the transfer market.