Sunderland run rule over striker

Sunderland ran the rule over former Braintree striker Alfie Cerulli on Monday, with FlashScore reporting that the free agent turned out for the club’s under-23 side during their victory over Norwich City.

Having previously been on the books of Braintree as recently as this year, Cerulli departed the Essex based club after notching up two goals in five National League games before joining up with Colchester United’s youth set up.

It appears however that the League Two club didn’t take up the option of signing Cerulli to a long-term deal, leading to the striker heading up to the North East with the Black Cats this week.

At present it remains unclear as to whether the player has impressed enough to earn a deal at Sunderland, with the report suggesting he was subbed off during Monday’s game.

The Verdict

This is a big opportunity for Cerulli to make the grade at Football League level with an academy that is famed for bringing through young players to first team level.

Having cut his teeth at non-league level with Braintree, this trial period could well be his biggest shot yet at making it at an elite level of the game.

Sunderland’s youth system is great an unearthing gems and for that reason I don’t think there are many better club’s in the lower reaches of the Football League for a young player to continue their development.

Only time will tell as to whether he has done enough to earn a deal, but one things for sure, this young striker seemingly has something about him to be getting trials at such a prestigious club.