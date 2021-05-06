Sunderland round-up: Rangers hold contract talks, starlet tipped for big things, striker could be worth £10million

Sunderland are facing a pivotal couple of weeks as attention turns to the play-offs.

After securing their top six spot against Plymouth Argyle last weekend the focus is now on ensuring that the team are in the best place possible to succeed in the four-way battle to join hull City and Peterborough United in the Championship.

With just one clash against Northampton Town remaining in the regular season it means that attention is starting to turn to the summer.

Here are some of the biggest stories to emerge around the club.

Steven Gerrard confirms Jermain Defoe talks

The former Sunderland striker could be on the move this summer with his Rangers contract due to expire.

Kevin Phillips has discussed the prospect of the Black Cat bringing the player back to the Stadium Of Light, but discussing the player’s future Gerrard said that the Scottish champions were keen to keep him.

As quoted by The Scotsman, Gerrard said: “It goes without saying that Jermain Defoe is someone I have the ultimate respect and admiration for.

“He’s been a wonderful player. He’s had a wonderful career. To get him up here in the first place was something I was keen to do, because I knew he would help the group in the way he goes about his business. He’s a top professional.

“We’re in talks with Jermain at the moment about what’s next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions.

“I think he’s at a stage in his life where we’ll listen to Jermain and see what he wants to do moving forward.

“We’ll go from there. I don’t think it’s right for me to divulge right now what’s been said from my point of view and from his. But we’ll certainly respect Jermain in terms of his own decisions moving forward.”

Lee Johnson tips Jack Diamond for big things

The 21-year-old has been impressive in his 31 appearances for the club this term, and according to the Sunderland boss, he’s expecting that his progression will eventually lead to some big interest in the player.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “It was an important game, and it shows the trust we have in younger players like Jack Diamond.

“I thought Jack was excellent, in the first half particularly.

“I’ve been talking to him a lot about taking bigger touches and being more direct.

“When it actually falls for him in terms of that final ball or that finish, I think he’ll have a hot streak and he’ll probably end up with big, big suitors after him.”

Ross Stewart hailed by Sunderland boss

The striker only moved to the club in January, but according to Lee Johnson, the 24-year-old has all of the makings of a £10million player if he continues to progress at his current rate.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “That mobility is the big thing. He’s a big lad and I think maybe at the moment he’s sometimes better playing as a one [striker].

“He almost needs the width of the box to be able to arc his run.

“The goal was a great example, I know Plymouth thought he was offside but I just thought it was a really good run.

“He’s long and he’s lean and that gives him the chance to make those runs.

“Listen, Ross has got megabucks of work to do but that’s why we bought him.

“We wouldn’t have him otherwise – he’s 6ft 4in, quick, we’re talking £10 million [if he was the finished product].

“He’s a great lad, really good on the tactical stuff because he wants to learn. Technically he’s a good player and physically he’s extremely good.”