Sunderland round-up: Charlie Wyke latest, summer target discusses future, Lee Johnson’s position discussed

Sunderland are already putting plans in place for next season.

After being knocked out of the play-offs by Lincoln City last weekend, the Black Cats are preparing for a busy summer as they look to secure promotion to the Championship next time around.

Plenty of players have already left the club, while more are expected to move. That said, plenty of incomings will also be on the way for Lee Johnson’s side.

With that in mind here’ the latest news to come from the Stadium Of Light.

Sunderland target will make decision in coming weeks

Guy Melamed’s agent has confirmed that the striker will decide his future in the coming weeks.

Football insider have claimed that Sunderland, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town are all interested in a move for the St Johnstone attacker after scoring five goals in 18 appearances for the Scottish side.

Discussing the 28-year-old’s future, High Press Sports Management – the player’s representatives – have claimed that a decision will be made over his future in the coming weeks.

We can confirm that Guy Melamed is out of contract with @StJohnstone after an excellent first season. We hope to find out in the next few weeks what he will be doing next season pic.twitter.com/RGdUETXXh3 — High Press Sports Management (@HighPressSports) May 27, 2021

They tweeted: “We can confirm that Guy Melamed is out of contract with St Johnstone after an excellent first season.

“We hope to find out in the next few weeks what he will be doing next season.”

Charlie Wyke latest

Charlie Wyke expected to leave Sunderland

Sunderland are preparing for Charlie Wyke to leave the club this summer, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

The 28-year-old is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough, while Football Insider also claim that Ipswich Town are the latest club to emerge as a contender to sign him.

With his contract due to expire this summer there’s a big question mark over his future – something that’s no surprise after scoring a very impressive 31 goals for the Black Cats this term.

Kevin Phillips discusses Lee Johnson’s role as Sunderland boss

Kevin Phillips says that he expects Lee Johnson to be in charge of Sunderland next term despite a disappointing end to the season.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the club were considering replacing him as head coach, but while Phillips admits that he wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave, he believes that Johnson must be backed if he’s to be a success next term.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “Straight after the game I would have said Lee Johnson is not the right person to take the club forward, like a typical supporter.

“I saw the videos of the crowd surrounding him outside the stadium and that is just an immediate reaction to the disappointment.

“Now the dust has settled you think who is going to come in and do something better? They have tried so many different managers so why pull the trigger again?

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he did go given that the club is under new ownership.

“I fully back Lee Johnson to be in charge next season though, if they keep hold of him. I just hope they give him money to spend. He is going to need to bring a few players in, it is going to be a big summer.”