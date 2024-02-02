Highlights Alex Pritchard's departure from Sunderland was a result of contractual disagreement and the need for stability in his career.

Pritchard's heartfelt message to Sunderland and their fans has received a lot of reaction from his former teammates.

Losing experienced players like Pritchard could be a setback for Sunderland's young squad in their push for a playoff spot.

The chance for teams in the EFL to buy and loan players has now passed with the January transfer window closing, and Alex Pritchard leaving Sunderland for Birmingham City is a move the fans of the Black Cats wouldn't have wanted to see.

The 30-year-old midfielder informed manager Michael Beale, and the club, that he wanted to leave the club and that he'd be unable to play in last weekend's game against Stoke City, as per The Mirror. His contract with Sunderland was up at the end of the season, and, according to The Sun, he wanted a two-year extension to stay in the northeast, but the club were only willing to offer him a one-year deal.

An agreement couldn't be made, and he eventually made the switch to reunite with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray in Birmingham, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Blues.

He put out a heartfelt message to Sunderland and their fans on his departure, and that message has gotten a lot of reaction from his former teammates.

Alex Pritchard's departing message to Sunderland

The 30-year-old took to Instagram and said: "Dear Sunderland fans, staff, and teammates. I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the amazing fans, dedicated staff, and everyone associated with the club. Your unwavering support and passion have meant the world to me, and I am truly grateful for the unforgettable memories we’ve shared.

"I am immensely proud of the part I played in our promotion and the exhilarating experience of competing in the Championship. These moments will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I will cherish them for the rest of my career.

"At this point of my career, stability and security are paramount, so I had to explore other avenues in the best interest for my career.

"Once again, I want to express my deepest thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support and the unforgettable journey we’ve shared. I will always look back on my time at Sunderland with fondness and pride. I wish you nothing but success for the future.

"With warm regards,

Pritch 🔴⚪️"

Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart react to Pritchard's departing message

Clarke was also heavily linked with a move away from Sunderland, with Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Lazio were very keen on him. He also had interest from Premier League clubs.

The young winger said, in reaction to Pritchard's Instagram post: "One of the finest in the game❤️."

Sunderland haven't lost too many players permanently this season; most of the moves made by their players to leave the Stadium of Light have been loans. But the players that they did lose via transfers have been big ones. As well as the departure of the 30-year-old on the last day of the January transfer window, the club also sold star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton on the last day of the summer window.

The Scottish striker and Pritchard spent two-and-a-half seasons together with the Black Cats, and Stewart wished his former teammate good luck as he moves on to a new stage of his career.

Pritchard is a big loss for Sunderland

The Black Cats were very close to reaching the playoff final last season under Mowbray, but the one point you could critique them on is the lack of experience in the squad. With the way their recruitment strategy is, the team is getting younger and younger every transfer window, and that might not be a good thing with how tight the race for the playoffs is shaping out to be.

There is a six-point gap between West Bromwich Albion in fifth and Preston North End in 12th.

The race for the Championship playoffs Pos Team P Points 5th* West Brom 28 45 6th* Coventry 29 44 7th Sunderland 28 43 8th Hull 29 42 9th Watford 29 41 10th Norwich 29 41 11th Middlesbrough 28 40 12th Preston 29 39 * playoff spot - table correct as of 2nd Feb 2024

Having someone of Pritchard's experience would have been massively helpful for such a young squad if they go through a rough patch later in the season, which has already happened earlier in the campaign.