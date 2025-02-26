Roma are concerned about the possibility of receiving a fee from Sunderland for the sale of Enzo Le Fée this summer after the player suffered a lengthy injury issue.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sunderland’s dip in form in recent weeks has led to the Italian club growing worried over the likelihood of a permanent move coming to fruition in the summer.

The midfielder is currently on loan at the Stadium of Light until the end of the campaign, having arrived in the January window.

It was reported by Gianluca di Marzio last month that Sunderland agreed a €23 (£19.1) million obligation to buy clause that requires the club to gain promotion to become active.

Roma’s Enzo Le Fée worry

Roma are reportedly worried about Sunderland’s promotion prospects now that Le Fée is set to be absent for the next six weeks with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old immediately cemented himself as a key part of Régis Le Bris’ side following his winter market move.

He’s started eight league games for the Black Cats, whose promotion hopes have taken a major dent with recent back-to-back losses to Leeds United and Hull City.

Le Fée’s injury is another blow to the team, who are now eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Roma are hoping that the Wearside outfit can gain promotion as they would be looking to recoup the fee they paid to sign the player from Rennes last summer.

Le Fée was unable to break into the Italian club’s first team plans, leading to his move to Sunderland to start 2025.

Sunderland’s recent form

Sunderland's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Hull City (H) 1-0 loss Leeds United (A) 2-1 loss Luton Town (H) 2-0 win Watford (H) 2-2 Middlesbrough (A) 3-2 win

Back-to-back losses have caused Sunderland to remain in fourth place in the Championship table.

Le Bris’ side have won just two of their last six, which has led to them falling behind the battle for a top two spot.

However, the gap to seventh place Coventry City is still 12 points, meaning Sunderland should still feel comfortable about earning a play-off place.

Next up for the Black Cats is a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday on 28 February.

Enzo Le Fée injury is a big blow for Sunderland

Losing Le Fée is a blow to Le Bris’ side given he was able to immediately cement himself as a regular starter in the first XI.

However, the team was still contending for automatic promotion before he arrived, so they have a squad capable of competing without him.

It’s unlikely he will play again until at least April, meaning he will miss a number of fixtures in the run-in.

But he could still return in time for the final few games, which will give him enough time to get back up to speed and be ready for the play-offs, which could be key.