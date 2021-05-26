Sunderland rivalling Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth to signing of defender ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a deal to sign QPR defender Todd Kane according to London Football News.

It is also claimed that Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth are also rumoured to be keen on reaching an agreement with the full-back, who has been a regular for the Rs this term.

Kane has been with QPR since 2019, and has made 65 appearances in total for the Championship side, having previously been on the books with Chelsea earlier in his career.

He has made 29 appearances in the 2020/21 season, as QPR finished ninth in the second-tier standings, after an impressive run of results in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Kane has one year remaining on his contract with Mark Warburton’s side, although it seems as though his first-team opportunities are going to be limited heading into the 2021/22 season.

But West London Sport have recently revealed that QPR are looking to move Kane on ahead of the summer transfer window, and it appears as though he’s already attracting interest from elsewhere.

Sunderland are preparing for another season in League One, having been beaten by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final, and the Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping that they can win a long-awaited promotion back into the Championship next season.

Whereas Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth both missed out on a top-six finish in League One this term, and will be eager to challenge for a return to the second-tier next term.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business for any of the clubs interested in signing him.

Kane has shown that he can perform to a high standard at times with QPR in the Championship last season, but he looks set to depart ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

He could prove to be a good signing for Charlton, Portsmouth or Sunderland, as all of the League One clubs look to win promotion into the Championship next season.

Kane has a considerable of experience of playing football in the EFL, having been out on loan whilst with Chelsea earlier in his career, and he’ll be eager to find himself regular minutes in the near future.