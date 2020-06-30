Sunderland rivalling Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town for 14-goal forward

Sunderland have reportedly registered their interest in signing Wealdstone striker Dennon Lewis according to The Sun.

The report claims that the Black Cats are rivalling the likes of Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic for the forward ahead of the summer transfer window.

Lewis has hit 14 goals for Wealdstone in Vanarama National League South this season, as they won promotion in an impressive league campaign.

The forward might be well-recognised as well, having been on the famous reality TV show Love Island, where his stay was certainly a relatively short one.

Sunderland will be hoping that they can bounce back from a frustrating end to the 2019/20 campaign, as the majority of clubs agreeing to curtail this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis meant that the Black Cats missed out on a top-six finish in League One.

Phil Parkinson’s side are set for an interesting summer ahead, as the Sunderland boss looks to build his squad ahead of the new season, as they target a timely promotion back into the Premier League.

Can you identify these Sunderland players by looking at their Wikipedia bios? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 Which player is this? Eliot Embleton George Dobson Grant Leadbitter Josh Scowen

The Verdict:

Is he ready for the step up to League One? I’m not so sure.

Lewis has impressed me with Wealdstone this season, but I have my doubts as to whether he’s quite ready to make the step up to a club of Sunderland’s stature at this time of his career.

Sunderland certainly need to add depth and quality to their attacking options in the summer though, and Lewis could prove to be an excellent bit of business, but I just can’t see it being the case.

They need a striker that has experience and proven record in League One, as nothing but promotion next season will be acceptable for the Black Cats.