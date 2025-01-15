Régis Le Bris has responded to speculation surrounding Sunderland’s pursuit of Tom Cannon.

The forward has officially been recalled by Leicester City from his loan spell at Stoke City as the uncertainty over his future mounts.

It was reported by Alan Nixon on Tuesday evening that the Black Cats have launched a £13 million offer to sign the Ireland U21 international from the Premier League side.

However, Sunderland face competition from rivals Sheffield United and Burnley, as well as his former club Everton, via GiveMeSport.

Tom Cannon's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 15th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.29 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.28 Shots 2.52 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.04 npxG + xAG 0.32 Shot-creating actions 1.55

Régis Le Bris responds to Cannon speculation

Le Bris has indicated his admiration for Cannon, albeit without mentioning the player’s name, amid the speculation over this transfer saga.

However, he refused to comment outright on the situation, as it remains unclear what the future holds for the 22-year-old.

“I like good players,” said Le Bris, via the club’s official YouTube channel.

“It’s still interesting to watch good players in the league but at the minute we can’t comment on anything.

“Speculation is speculation, so I can’t comment on anything about that.”

Cannon spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Stoke, where he scored nine goals from 22 appearances in the Championship.

He previously played 13 times in the second tier last season, helping the Foxes gain promotion, scoring twice.

Sunderland and Sheffield United promotion battle

The signing of Cannon could have a big impact on the battle for automatic promotion this season.

The Black Cats are currently fourth, two points behind Sheffield United in third, with 20 games still to play.

Both sides will be targeting a top two finish, and the addition of a proven goal scorer at this level will be vital in that pursuit.

Sunderland face second place Burnley on Friday night, who are also in the mix for the signing of Cannon.

£13 million Cannon deal will be a big development in promotion battle

Cannon signing for Sunderland, Sheffield United or Burnley for £13 million this month would be a big statement of intent in the promotion battle.

He scored nine times for Stoke from 22 appearances, but £13 million is a lot to spend on someone at this level.

It is surprising that the Black Cats have gone so high on him, even though they do prefer to target younger talents, especially given how well Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda have performed this season.

Meanwhile, the new owners at Sheffield United are obviously keen to back Chris Wilder in the market, particularly if it can earn them a return to the top flight in 2025.