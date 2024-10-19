Régis Le Bris has responded to speculation linking Jordan Henderson with a return to Sunderland.

It has been reported by Football Insider that the Black Cats are preparing to make a move to sign the 34-year-old in the January transfer window.

Henderson currently plies his trade in the Netherlands with Ajax, where he joined in January of this year.

The midfielder broke into senior football at Sunderland, spending three seasons as part of the first team squad before leaving for Liverpool in 2011.

However, he could yet make a sensational return to the Wearside outfit in 2025, with the club targeting a return to the Premier League themselves.

Régis Le Bris responds to Jordan Henderson transfer talk

Le Bris has claimed he has held no discussions with the club over the possibility of pursuing Henderson in the new year.

While he praised the impact of his impressive career, the Frenchman had a clear answer when asked if he’s held talks with the Sunderland hierarchy over a January deal: “No,” said Le Bris, via The Northern Echo.

"He’s obviously a strong and famous player.

"At the minute, the transfer window is not open, so we can speak about many players but we don’t have the choice at the moment."

It has also been reported by Football Insider that Henderson would be welcome to a move back to his former club.

However, a recent interview with Ajax Life led to the player suggesting he could yet finish his career with the Dutch giants, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2026.

"When my contract here expires, I’ll be 36 years old," said Henderson.

"Then I see how I’m physically doing and what Ajax wants.

"I might end my career here. It just might be possible."

Jordan Henderson’s Sunderland career

Jordan Henderson - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2008-09 1 (0) 0 2009-10 33 (23) 1 (5) 2010-11 37 3 (4)

Henderson came through the ranks of the Sunderland academy system, earning his league debut with a substitute appearance in a 5-0 loss to Chelsea in November 2011 (all stats from Fbref).

He would go on loan to Coventry City that January, before returning in the summer of 2009 to cement himself as a key part of the Black Cats’ first team squad.

The midfielder played 79 times for the club before signing for Liverpool in 2011, where he spent 12 years and won every major honour at his disposal.

But he has struggled for consistent game time with Ajax, leading to speculation over a potential departure in 2025.

Henderson signing would be a statement of intent from Sunderland

Sunderland have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, and are very much in the mix for a top six or even top two finish.

Adding Henderson to the squad mid-season would be a real statement of their ambition for the campaign.

While the 34-year-old is no longer at the height of his powers as a player, there’s still a lot he can bring to the table of a Championship side.

Henderson is a vastly experienced leader, and can be a great presence to add to a dressing room filled with exciting but young talent.