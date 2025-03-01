Régis Le Bris has confirmed an injury setback for Sunderland forward Ian Poveda following their win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been a difficult campaign for the 25-year-old, who has struggled for fitness for much of the season.

Poveda has made just six appearances for the Black Cats since arriving in the summer as a free agent after his Leeds United departure.

He appeared in three of the last five league games for Sunderland prior to Friday’s win over his former side, but wasn’t even on the bench to face Danny Rohl’s team.

Ian Poveda injury setback

Le Bris has confirmed that an injury during training kept Poveda out of the matchday squad for the win over Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he was unable to give a firm update on the extent of the issue or a potential return timeline.

“Ian suffered an injury in the training session,” said Le Bris, via The Northern Echo.

“We don't know yet how serious it is.”

Poveda has yet to start a league game for Sunderland since arriving in the summer, with all six appearances coming as a substitute.

He came off the bench for the team’s defeat to Leeds United, but was an unused sub for the loss to Hull City on 22 February.

Sunderland return to winning ways with crucial three points against Sheffield Wednesday

Sunderland ended a run of two defeats in a row with a victory at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Sunderland's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sheffield Wednesday (A) 2-1 win Hull City (H) 1-0 loss Leeds United (A) 2-1 loss Luton Town (H) 2-0 win Watford (H) 2-2

Goals from Eliezer Mayenda in either half secured a vital three points, moving the team 14 clear of fifth-place West Brom ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

The Black Cats also closed the gap to second-place Sheffield United prior to their weekend fixture with QPR.

Next up for Sunderland is a home game against relegation-threatened Cardiff City on 8 March in a 3pm kick-off.

Poveda setback sums up his disastrous season

Poveda just hasn’t been able to get going for Sunderland, which has been a blow to their promotion aspirations.

He showed last year at Sheffield Wednesday that he has what it takes to compete at this level, but he hasn’t been able to do that for the Black Cats much since joining.

While Le Bris has attacking options, and has seen his wide options boosted with the returns of Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson respectively, having someone of Poveda’s quality around the squad offers strong depth that can really help them in their push for a top two spot.

The club will be hoping this is just a minor setback, but the lack of details from the manager over his fitness does not bode well.