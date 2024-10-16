Sunderland have enjoyed their best start to a season in three years, with 19 points from their opening nine games.

At the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats have been outstanding, having only shipped two goals in five matches; both those goals came in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United prior to the international break.

However, away from home there has been a different narrative, and having conceded five goals in their last two away games, the Black Cats will need to buck this trend if they are to march clear of Sheffield United.

Sunderland must stop shipping goals away from home

At home, Sunderland have looked like a convincing unit and are worthy of the points they have picked up, but on the road they have been an unpredictable entity.

In the Black Cats' opening away game of the season against Cardiff City, they were defensively solid, but the Bluebirds failed to land a punch of note.

In the following two home games, against Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley, Sunderland kept another two clean sheets and demonstrated that they were a defensively solid outfit.

However, the loss to Plymouth Argyle seemed to be a turning point for Regis Le Bris' side because they showed vulnerability. While they were lethal going forward, mistakes crept in with Dan Ballard giving away a decisive penalty.

Against Watford, Dan Neil was the next culprit to cost Sunderland points after giving away a penalty with a desperate lunge.

Furthermore, teams have been able to carve out chances against Le Bris' men, and if they had been more clinical, then the Black Cats would not be sitting at the top of the Championship table.

Having lost their last two away games to Plymouth and Watford, the Wearsiders have conceded five goals in two games and this is something they must correct with two away trips to Hull City and Luton Town looming large.

Sunderland's 2024/25 Championship away form this season - per Transfermarkt Date Opponent Score 10/08/2024 Cardiff City 2-0 31/08/2024 Portsmouth 3-1 14/09/2024 Plymouth Argyle 2-3 28/09/2024 Watford 1-2

Sheffield United could drop points with daunting double header

Sunderland are only clear of the Blades on goal difference, but if they can correct their away form, then that gap could increase after the next two games.

Chris Wilder's men face two tough trips to Leeds United and Middlesbrough, who are both going relatively well after nine games. Boro are unbeaten at home, while Leeds are on a run of four games without defeat.

However, Sheffield United will fancy their chances as they remain the only unbeaten side in the division, having won six and drawn three of their opening nine fixtures.

Of the sides that were relegated from the Premier League, the Blades look the most likely to return to the top flight, judging from their early season form.

Defensively, they have been superb and are on an enviable run of six games without conceding a goal. Furthermore, they have only conceded three goals in total up to now.

The Blades' centre-back pairing of Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic must be considered the best in the league, and it is building foundations for the club moving forward.

Holding onto Gustavo Hamer was a significant boost as he has shown his ability is above the second tier, and the additions of Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare have further enhanced their attacking threat.

Following their trips to Leeds and Boro, there will be a clearer picture of Wilder's side, and if they can overcome both, then they must be fancied as favourites for promotion.

Sunderland must fix their defensive problems fast if they are to pick up maximum points on the road against Hull and Luton, having conceded five in their last two.

With Sheffield United facing a tough double header, Le Bris' men have been handed an enticing opportunity and could build a lead at the top of the league.

The next two games will reveal much about the two teams in red and white and where they are likely to finish come the end of the season.