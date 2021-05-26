Sunderland reveal update on future of player linked with Celtic, Millwall and Nottingham Forest

Sunderland have revealed they’re continuing to hold discussions with striker Charlie Wyke over his future at the Stadium of Light, amid previous links to Celtic, Millwall, and Nottingham Forest among other clubs.

The 2020/21 campaign was the finest of Wyke’s career in terms of production, seeing him score 30 goals and add five assists as he helped the Black Cats reach the League One play-offs.

The target man was unable to help Sunderland get past Lincoln City in their two-legged play-off semi-final and with his contract set to expire this summer, his future at the North East club looks uncertain.

The Black Cats published their retained list yesterday, which included an update on the situation concerning Wyke.

In a statement on the club website, the League One outfit noted that while new contracts had been offered to Aiden McGeady, Denver Hume, and Luke O’Nien, discussions are ongoing with the 28-year-old over his future at the club.

That update is likely to be of interest to the raft of clubs reportedly interested in signing the forward.

Marc Wilson revealed on the Celtic Huddle Podcast that the Bhoys are keen on Wyke, while Sky Sports’ Keith Downie highlighted Championship clubs Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Millwall, and Forest as potential suitors.

The Verdict

This update is likely to keep the chasing pack interested as it appears Sunderland are yet to tie Wyke down or even table him an offer.

It’s understandable that the 28-year-old would want to negotiate improved terms after a season that saw him score 30 goals for the Black Cats and has stirred up interest from elsewhere.

It would be no surprise to see the striker assess his offers in free agency before making a final decision concerning his future at the Stadium of Light, particularly given that Celtic and Championship clubs are interested.

On the back of the season he’s just had, landing the forward on a free transfer could represent a shrewd bit of business as long as clubs resist handing him too big of a contract.

A 30-goal season is no small feat but he’s never played above League One before, so there are risks if a club higher than that level look to sign him.