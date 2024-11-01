Premier League side Everton may only be able to sign Chris Rigg if the midfielder is keen to ply his trade at a club lower down the Premier League before building his way up.

This is according to Graeme Bailey, who has hinted to Everton News that he believes the Toffees may only have a slim chance of getting a deal for the 17-year-old over the line.

Rigg has been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Black Cats this season, having spent time in and out of the team since his debut under Tony Mowbray.

Under Regis Le Bris, he has started regularly during the 2024/25 campaign and has played a big part in the club's success, with his contributions in the final third allowing his team to climb to the top of the Championship table.

Now five points clear at the top of the league, the Black Cats will be hoping to build on that and Rigg could be a key player in helping his side to retain their place at the top end of the division in the coming months.

Championship Table (1st-3rd) (As of November 1st, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 12 14 28 2 Burnley 12 12 23 3 Leeds United 12 11 23

With Le Bris' side doing well though, that could lead to quite a few of their first-teamers attracting interest ahead of the January window, with 17-year-old Rigg likely to be on many clubs' target lists.

Manchester United have already been heavily linked with a move for the midfielder, who could potentially be an excellent addition for the long term for the Red Devils, who need to rebuild following the damaging Erik ten Hag era.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been linked with the teenager, and in September, Alan Nixon reported that Birmingham City and Sean Dyche's Toffees were both keen on the Black Cats' starlet.

Graeme Bailey on how Everton could sign Chris Rigg

With all of these teams in the mix for him, journalist Bailey believes the player's potential future stance may be the only way the Toffees could lure Rigg to Merseyside.

He said: "Rigg himself has his choice of clubs, and it will be fascinating to see his next move – will he join a Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund or Manchester United – all who are among those who like him, or will he think he’d be better served joining someone a little further down the food chain, like Everton, and progress in that way?

"I would think that is Everton’s only chance at this point, but with the new stadium coming, Everton are very much a different project going forward."

Sunderland's stance could force Everton out of the race for Chris Rigg

Football Insider has reported that the Black Cats have set a price tag of £20m-£30m.

Even if a takeover is completed at Goodison Park, that may be deemed too much by officials on Merseyside, especially for a 17-year-old.

A club that has the financial resources to purchase him should do so, because his valuation is only likely to increase in the future.

However, the Toffees need to be wise with the limited funds they have and the Black Cats' demands could force the Toffees out of the race.

That's a shame for Dyche's men, because Rigg is a very talented youngster.