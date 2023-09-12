Highlights Sunderland have offered Patrick Roberts a three-year contract extension.

Roberts was a key player for Sunderland last season, contributing five goals and seven assists.

Southampton showed interest in Roberts during the summer transfer window, but no move materialised.

Sunderland have offered Patrick Roberts a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

The same report, however, has claimed that the Black Cats haven't offered him a wage increase at all and it's currently unclear whether the ex-Manchester City player will be happy to accept those terms.

Roberts was a key cog in Tony Mowbray's machine last season as the Wearside outfit managed to secure a place in the play-offs despite their lack of forward options, with Mowbray speaking about the winger's quality on numerous occasions.

Registering five goals and seven assists last term, he will be hoping to at least match that total as the Black Cats potentially look to push for promotion again, despite bringing in several youngsters and losing Amad Diallo.

He was absent for the Wearside club's 5-0 victory against Southampton and he could find it hard to force his way back into the first 11, but the Black Cats seemingly value him enough to offer him an extension.

When does Patrick Roberts' current contract expire?

Penning a two-year deal last year following the Black Cats' promotion, he has less than 12 months left on his current contract and this will make him a high priority for Kristjaan Speakman who won't want to lose him for free.

Having sold Ross Stewart for a healthy amount during the latter stages of the window, the Black Cats will want to continue to generate revenue from player sales rather than see their first-teamers leave for free.

This revenue could be reinvested in the squad which will allow Mowbray to do more in the transfer market, but as things stand, Roberts will be departing the club on the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2024.

Southampton's interest in Patrick Roberts

It can't be forgotten that the Black Cats nearly lost Roberts in the summer, with the Saints taking a late interest in him as well as Stewart who ended up making the switch to St Mary's.

Despite his contract situation, Russell Martin's side made a sizeable £5m bid for the winger according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, but no move materialised in the end.

The Wearside club may have had the license to keep hold of Roberts after selling Stewart - and many Sunderland supporters will be delighted to have seen the former stay put at the Stadium of Light.

Should Patrick Roberts sign a contract extension at Sunderland?

The 26-year-old has managed to kickstart his career at the Stadium of Light and be a real asset there, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him extend his stay.

However, you would definitely be pushing for a pay rise if you were him and it wouldn't be a surprise if negotiations are dragged out as the two sides try and come to a deal that they are satisfied with.

Ideally, there wouldn't be question marks over his future because that could end up affecting his performance levels, although he could treat this season as a real opportunity to show other clubs what he can do.

He isn't guaranteed to be a success elsewhere - but he needs to see how much game time he's going to get in the long term on Wearside before deciding to put pen to paper on an extension.

He will want to continue shining at his current club but he isn't guaranteed to start every week for Mowbray.