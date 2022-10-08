Sunderland reportedly looking to bring in free agent

Sunderland are looking to bring in a striker according to Sky Sports News presenter Tom White.

Speaking on Sunderland podcast the Roker Report, White suggested that Sunderland are looking closely at a striker to ease their problems.

With Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms out injured, Sunderland find themselves without a recognised senior striker which is seemingly having an impact on the team.

The Black Cats have failed to score in back-to-back games despite creating a number of chances which is seemingly prompting Mowbray to give the green light on a move for a striker.

During Friday’s live episode of ‘Friday Night Live’ on the Roker Report Twitter feed, Sky Sports News presenter and Sunderland fan Tom White suggested that the club were looking to add a striker to ease the issue up front.

However, White suggested the player will not be fit before the World Cup in November, suggesting it wouldn’t be a short-term move but a long-term once instead.

White did stop short of naming the exact player but it didn’t stop supporters throwing suggestions of who it could be.

Sunderland have been without Ross Stewart since early September and Ellis Simms since before the international break with the duo unlikely to return in the next few weeks.

The Verdict

It’s a shrewd move for the club to get a striker but it doesn’t solve their short-term issue of needing one now.

It’s understandable for the club to refrain from jumping in and signing any free agent, but if they continue to draw blanks, it could harm their ambitions for the season.

Couple with the next few weeks being a pivotal time for the club, Mowbray will be desperate to find a solution to a potential problem before it severely impacts their season.