Birmingham City, now managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, have been linked with Pritchard throughout this month.

Blues are actively seeking attacking reinforcements and see Pritchard as a good fit.

Sunderland have turned down an offer from Birmingham City for midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Sunderland reject Birmingham City transfer offer

That is according to Sunderland Nation/Sports Illustrated, who report that the Blues have made an offer for the 30-year-old and seen it rejected.

Birmingham City, who now have former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray in charge, have been linked with a move for Pritchard frequently this month.

Reports early on Sunday suggested that the Blues had finally made an approach, too, with Mowbray keen to reunite with the attacking midfielder at St Andrews.

The Blues are in the market for attacking reinforcements this month, reports have suggested, with Pritchard very much fitting that bill.

Interestingly, despite the above offer being rejected, the Sunderland Nation report claims that Pritchard is "still almost certain" to leave Sunderland, and during the January transfer window, too.

Alex Pritchard's contract situation at Sunderland

The above report comes amid Alex Pritchard's Sunderland contract edging nearer to its expiry.

Indeed, the 30-year-old's current deal is up at the end of June, meaning that technically, he is free to agree a pre-contract agreement with another side this month ahead of a summer move.

Some reports claim that Sunderland have no plans to offer him a new deal, either, so a January move away would make sense.

Alex Pritchard's Sunderland career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Matches (All comps) Goals (All comps) Assists (All comps) 2021/22 League One 47 4 13 2022/23 Championship 43 4 7 2023/24 Championship 25 1 5 Stats correct as of 21/01/24

Despite this, though, there have been claims elsewhere that Pritchard is holding out for a contract offer and prefers to remain at the club, at least for the next six months.

Birmingham City face Turkish competition to land Pritchard

Birmingham City may not be able to wait until the summer to get a deal done, though, with the Blues not the only interested side this month.

Indeed, reports in Turkey have linked Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor with an interest in the attacking midfielder.

Those reports surfaced from Ertan Suzgun, via Sunderland Nation.

Michael Beale on Alex Pritchard

All of the above comes as Pritchard continues to be an important player for Sunderland under recently hired boss Michael Beale.

That has not gone unnoticed either, with Beale recently telling the media he was happy with Pritchard at present.

"I think at this moment in time, he's in the starting XI, he's playing well and he's fit and healthy," Beale said on Pritchard last week, via the Shields Gazette.

"I don't know the ins and outs of that [what's happened before], and it's not one that the club has brought to me. It's onwards and upwards as far as I'm concerned. All the decisions are club decisions but at this moment in time, he's in the team and playing well.

"I'm happy with him and he's happy with me. We're in January and there's 20 games to play, May is a long time away and anything can happen, but at this moment in time the club have asked me to get my eyes on the players and give feedback on what I think.

"I'm still going through that process but at this moment in time, everyone can see how well Alex Pritchard is playing and the fans really appreciate him as well."

It will certainly be interesting to follow developments on Pritchard closely ahead of the February 1st transfer deadline.