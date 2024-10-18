Regis Le Bris has made a good start to the season with Sunderland.

The Black Cats are currently at the top end of the table after managing to secure some excellent victories in recent months.

They may have been fortunate at times, with Illan Meslier's error allowing the team to secure a point against Leeds United before the international break, but Le Bris and his team should be credited for their work.

According to Football Insider, the Wearside club's manager is keen to be backed in the transfer market in January if his team are still in automatic promotion contention.

This is understandable because, by that point, Le Bris would have shown that he could deliver results consistently.

He has reportedly made it known that he would be keen to have this backing during the winter window, but it's currently unclear what the board's stance is.

They haven't spent huge amounts on individual players in recent years, but it can't be said that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus hasn't invested a decent amount into the first-team squad.

The sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, however, could provide some of the funds that may be required in January.

Regis Le Bris trend will need to continue if he is to secure January transfer wish

The Black Cats have been fairly good at the back mostly, with their 3-2 defeat against Plymouth Argyle an anomaly this term.

Conceding at a rate of less than a goal per league game and scoring two goals per match this term, the Wearside outfit are in a good position to kick on.

They have faced some difficult games already this season, but have stood up to the challenges, even with a young squad at their disposal.

Their midfield is particularly inexperienced, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg featuring regularly under Le Bris, but that hasn't disadvantaged them.

In fact, both have been able to step up to the plate, with Rigg already scoring some important goals this season.

Regis Le Bris' record at Sunderland (As of October 18th, 2024) [League games only] Games 9 Wins 6 Draws 1 Losses 2 Goals scored 18 Goals conceded 8

However, it's only the early stages of the season, with just nine league games played at this point.

As things stand, they still have 15 league games to go until the January transfer window opens, which is a lot of games within a short space of time.

Thankfully, the Wearside club have plenty of squad options, but plenty can change in the Championship table between now and then.

On paper, they have some very winnable games in the next couple of months, but they also face West Bromwich Albion (H), Sheffield United (A) and Blackburn Rovers (A), three ties that could prove to be very tricky.

The trip to Bramall Lane could be especially testing, so it will be interesting to see what unfolds.

If Le Bris wants backing in the transfer market, he must pick up enough points before the January window. That won't be an easy an easy assignment.

Where Sunderland may need to strengthen in January transfer window

There are a few areas that could be looked at in January if the Black Cats' hierarchy back Le Bris.

The goalkeeping area could require strengthening, with Anthony Patterson potentially needing stronger competition for a starting spot at the Stadium of Light.

Aside from that, there probably aren't that many areas that require depth.

The full-back area is one to be looked at though, because Dennis Cirkin (pictured above) has suffered with injuries in recent years, along with Niall Huggins and Aji Alese.

The striker position has been boosted by the arrival of Aaron Connolly - and many other areas of the Black Cats' team are also well covered.

With this in mind, strengthening their full-back depth and adding more quality to their first 11 may be the club's top priority in January, but whether Le Bris will be backed with a big injection of cash remains to be seen - remaining in a healthy financial situation is imperative, after all.