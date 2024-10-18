Regis Le Bris has been told that he will be backed in the January transfer window, as Sunderland look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

That's according to Football Insider, who have reported that the Frenchman will only have funds available to him if he keeps the Black Cats in the promotion hunt in the coming months following an excellent start to the season.

Football Insider also revealed on 14 October that Le Bris had asked to be helped financially in a bid to take Sunderland back to the top flight, and this fresh update will only give both him and the rest of his management team more motivation to keep the side in the fight for the top two.

The Wearside club have been brilliant in the opening nine matches of the 2024/25 season, and sit top of the table ahead of the Championship's return from the second international break of the campaign, as they prepare to face Hull City on Sunday at the MKM Stadium.

Sunderland to have funds available in January

Football Insider's report will go down extremely well with supporters, especially after the encouraging signs at the start of the season.

The sales of Jack Clarke and Ross Stewart in the last year have made available funds to Le Bris, who looks to be trusted by chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfers after the brilliant first impression he has made at the Stadium of Light.

Clarke was sold for an initial £15 million to Ipswich Town in the summer, with another £5 million potentially coming in through add-ons, while Stewart made the move to Southampton in September 2023.

The striker joined the Saints for £8 million up-front, plus a possible £4 million in add-ons. With Sunderland earning over £20 million within the space of 12 months, and promotion a realistic target, it makes sense for some of that money to be made available to make the necessary improvements to the squad.

While the Black Cats were extremely active in the most recent transfer window, they paid fees for just two of their 10 signings, and although they may be the surprise package in the Championship so far after finishing 16th last season, both Le Bris and Louis-Dreyfers both seemingly agree that now is the best opportunity to push on.

While the news is positive for everyone at the Stadium of Light, it is something that former Sunderland and England midfielder, Jordan Henderson, will be keeping a keen eye on.

The Ajax man has been linked with a return to the Black Cats on a short-term deal, and is reportedly open to coming back to the north-east following a difficult couple of seasons since leaving Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson Sunderland Stats 2008-2011 (TransferMarkt) Appearances 79 Goals 5 Assists 11

With the possibility of new funding available to Le Bris, it could give him the opportunity to afford the Premier League and Champions League winner, who parted ways with the club in 2011, making his way to Anfield.

Ajax are said to be open to selling the 34-year-old in January, despite the midfielder being the current captain of the Dutch side.

Nevertheless, a player with Henderson's experience could be crucial in the final months of the campaign, and he will only strengthen Sunderland as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time in seven seasons.