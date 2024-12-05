Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has revealed that Dennis Cirkin should return to action against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

The left-back has enjoyed a fine individual season so far, and he has played a key part in helping the Black Cats sit fourth in the Championship table as we approach the busy festive period.

It’s no coincidence that Sunderland’s recent struggles have partly come during Cirkin’s absence, with the defender having missed the past three games after undergoing surgery on a wrist problem.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

However, in a fresh boost for the team, Le Bris told the Northern Echo that the 22-year-old is expected to be back in the XI against the Potters.

“We have many options now. Probably the back four is the big strength for us. We have many options, even with suspensions or injuries. Dennis is a good player and has played very well so far. If he's available, that's good for us.”

The versatile Luke O’Nien had filled in at left-back in the past two games, but he is likely to shift across to centre-back against Stoke as Sunderland are without Chris Mepham, who will serve a one-game ban following his red card at Sheffield United last time out.

So, Cirkin’s return is very welcome, and he will hope to help the side return to winning ways as they try to close the gap on the top two, with Sunderland currently three points behind Burnley, who occupy that second automatic promotion spot.

Sunderland must address alarming recent form

Sunderland are without a win in six, although it should be said that five of those games were drawn, prior to the 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane.

However, whilst it’s a poor run, it’s not like Le Bris’ side are playing that badly.

They were very good against the Blades, and a Patrick Roberts missed penalty changed the game. Similarly, a disallowed goal against West Brom, in a match that Sunderland dominated, meant they didn’t pick up all three points.

So, it has been a case of fine margins going against the Black Cats, and they have been performing well, but this run has seen the side drop down the table, and they need to get a win on the board quickly to change the momentum.

Of course, no game in the Championship is easy, and Stoke do have some talented individuals, but it feels like a great opportunity for Sunderland, particularly as they will be playing in front of their own fans.