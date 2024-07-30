Highlights Le Bris is letting Matete, Semedo, and Bennette move on from Sunderland, not part of plans for the upcoming season.

Carlton Palmer has backed Regis Le Bris' decision to allow Jay Matete, Luis 'Hemir' Semedo, and Jewison Bennette to move on from Sunderland in the coming weeks.

The trio were all absent from the squad for Sunderland's recent pre-season outing against Blackpool, instead turning out with the U-21 side in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hartlepool United.

It is reported that all three players will not be a part of Le Bris' plans for the upcoming campaign, with Sunderland said to be proactively looking to sanction departures.

When quizzed on trimming the squad in the weeks to come, Le Bris said, per the Northern Echo: "Yes, for sure [it is time to reduce the size of the squad].

"It is now two weeks until we play against Cardiff City, so it is now time to reduce the group and work on the starting XI and the substitutes who will be involved at the start of the season.

"So, that's our goal at the moment, and for the other players who can't be involved for the season, it will be interesting for them to find a loan for sure."

Carlton Palmer's praise for latest Sunderland news

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer is confident that Le Bris is making the correct decision regarding the three players, with some of the squad in need of playing regularly elsewhere.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "The new Sunderland manager, Regis Le Bris, is trimming the Sunderland squad for the start of the new season.

"He's made decisive calls on several players. After the 1-0 win over Blackpool, with Jack Clarke again impressing and scoring a goal, he said it's time for the players not involved to move on.

"Bennette, Hemir, and Matete were not involved and instead turned out for the U-21s, who lost against Hartlepool 3-0.

"The trio don't feature in Le Bris' plans for the forthcoming Championship campaign. He said it's time to now concentrate on the players and substitutes for the opening game against Cardiff City in a few weeks' time.

"It's time for them to play, and it's been made clear that they won't be involved with Sunderland. He said that they need to go out on loan or find a permanent deal.

"It's the right call. There is no point keeping players that you don't envisage being part of your season.

"It's better for those players to go and find a new club - young players who could go out and get game time.

"Then, he can concentrate on the players staying at the football club. That also makes room for signings.

"Either to bring in players in the next couple of weeks or players in the January transfer window."

Sunderland's summer transfer plans

After a difficult season last year for Sunderland, their attentions should largely be on investing into the squad for the 2024/25 campaign, but the players who are not wanted should also be looking at moves away from the club in the coming weeks.

After taking so long to appoint Le Bris, Sunderland risked falling behind their Championship peers in preparation for next season, having only signed Simon Moore, Ian Poveda, and Alan Browne so far in the transfer market.

In order to challenge for the play-offs again next season, they could benefit from offloading unwanted players, even just for the process of trimming the wage bill. However, it could also make room for further incomings, which are sorely needed at the Stadium of Light before August's deadline.