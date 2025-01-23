Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has confirmed that the Black Cats will be without centre-back Aji Alese for the remainder of the season.

The 24-year-old sustained the knee issue in the second half of the Wearside outfit's FA Cup Third Round defeat to Championship rivals Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on January 11th, as he was substituted on 59 minutes and replaced by Zak Johnson, who has since joined League Two side Notts County on loan.

Le Bris has made it no secret in between subsequent matches against Burnley and Derby County that the extent of the injury was a major blow to the side who are in the midst of a four-way fight to secure an automatic promotion place alongside the aforementioned Clarets, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

However, facing the media ahead of Saturday's clash with the league's bottom side, Plymouth Argyle, the Frenchman has now confirmed the significant news that the former West Ham United man will play no further part in Sunderland's promotion bid.

Regis Le Bris confirms timeframe of Aji Alese absence

This time last week, Le Bris confirmed that Alese was preparing to undergo surgery on his knee, and was aware that the centre-back would be out of action for a lengthy period, despite not knowing the full details.

However, speaking to the press on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend's encounter with the Pilgrims, the former Lorient boss broke the news that the next time Sunderland fans can expect to see Alese in action will be in pre-season, as he is now unavailable for the remaining 18 Championship fixtures.

“He will miss the remainder of the season,” the 49-year-old said via the Sunderland Echo.

“We will see him again in pre-season. He has a broken leg."

It was also confirmed that in the same incident, Alese had suffered a hand injury which also required surgery, although the extent of the separate issue is nowhere near as serious.

"There was also a hand injury but that bone is not broken. Both needed surgery," Le Bris concluded.

Aji Alese's season of personal frustration

Despite the Black Cats' fine season, it has been one of personal frustration for Alese, who was also ruled out for a 12-game period between August and November with a leg injury.

When he has featured for the Mackems this season, his performances have been solid, if not spectacular, only making 12 appearances - eight of which came from the off - and keeping three clean sheets in said timeframe.

Aji Alese's 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 8 Starts 5 Clean Sheets 3 Minutes per Game 59 Duels Won per Game 2.0 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 23/01/25)

Alese was given a fresh contract extension last March, which runs until the end of the 2026/27, and the former Accrington Stanley loanee will feel he's not had ample opportunities to push on this term, which is no fault of his own given the circumstances.

Sunderland do have the resources - at present - to cope with such a blow to their defensive depth, although Chris Mepham did endure a slight injury scare against Burnley last week, but was passed fit and played the full 90 minutes away at Pride Park on Tuesday night.

Jenson Seelt is also set to return from a long-term absence in the weeks to come, which will provide more defensive cover.

However, if anything untoward is to occur to any other of his backline in the next week or so, Le Bris and the likes of Kristjaan Speakman will have to act fast, with Deadline Day fast approaching.