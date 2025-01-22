Regis Le Bris has confirmed out-of-favour striker Nazariy Rusyn is closing in on a departure from Sunderland, having been left out of the matchday squad for Tuesday evening's 1-0 victory at Derby County.

Sunderland have temporarily leapfrogged Burnley to return to third place in the Championship after last night, with Eliezer Mayenda's strike on the cusp of the half-hour mark proving the difference between the two sides.

However, Rusyn played no part in proceedings as he was not included in the squad for the trip to Pride Park as the exit door edges ever closer.

The 26-year-old made the move to Wearside from Ukrainian top-flight outfit Zorya in September 2023 but has endured a difficult time with the Black Cats, making 32 appearances and scoring just twice.

Both form and regular opportunities have proved even more difficult to come by this season under Le Bris, though, who has fielded the frontman on eight occasions in the league - all of which have come from the bench - while he is also yet to open his account in the current campaign.

Regis Le Bris confirms Nazariy Rusyn, Sunderland AFC transfer situation

Rusyn has been lined up for a potential departure for some time, and he now appears poised to be moving on in the near future. The Ukrainian striker has been made available for transfer, and Le Bris confirmed that advanced talks pertaining to a departure meant he wasn't considered for the Derby fixture.

Rusyn was also absent from Sunderland's U21 squad, for whom he has featured this season, in their most recent match on Friday evening.

Sunderland are reportedly discussing both loan and permanent options in a bid to offload Rusyn, who has not started a league match since February. Le Bris explained: "It is possible something could happen there.

"We are having many conversations at the minute about his journey and the options we could find for him.As I have said before, it is very important to combine the two ideas – the purpose of the club and the team, and the purpose of the player.

"Sometimes, some of the players need minutes, and I think, for him, it could be a good opportunity to do something different."

When asked whether he believes Rusyn will be leaving on loan or permanently, the Frenchman said: "I don’t know at the minute because it is too early to say."

Nazariy Rusyn must have Sunderland AFC frustration

Rusyn may be glad to be closing in on a departure given just how much he's struggled at Sunderland, but the way his move has played out must be a source of frustration.

He arrived at the club off the back of a productive campaign in the Ukrainian Premier League, having scored 13 goals and made a further five assists from just 30 appearances.

That form, however, has never been translated into the Championship as Rusyn often flattered to deceive last term, although he did start just nine league matches.

Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland stats, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 22 2 1 2024/25 10 0 0

Rusyn could well feel he did not receive a fair chance this season under Le Bris, who has used him sparingly since taking over the club last summer.

Sunderland too will feel a certain sense of disappointment; their recruitment model has yielded varying results and while they are reaping the rewards of their successes this term, Rusyn's signing has to be recognised as a failure and all parties will surely want the departure completed sooner rather than later.