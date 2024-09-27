Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris believes his squad has the "right level" of competition following the signing of free-agent striker Aaron Connolly.

The Mackems have got off to a flying start in the Championship this season, picking up 15 points from a maximum of 18. You'd think that this would signify that the Frenchman was more than happy with his squad, but he opted to dip into the free-agent market to strengthen his attacking unit.

Former Hull City striker Connolly arrived earlier in the week, to provide competition and cover for that spot up top. With Ahmed Abdullahi injured until at least December, Le Bris moved to secure the Irishman's services, ensuring his squad doesn't become thin if more injuries occur.

Connolly's career has stalled out after a strong start

The former Brighton and Hove Albion striker was released at the end of his Hull contract in the summer, after failing to live up to the price tag the Tigers paid for him just a year ago.

The former Premier League side came under fire for failing to reach the play-offs last season, despite a complete overhaul of the squad. This resulted in popular manager Liam Rosenior being given his marching orders after the season concluded.

Still only 24, the striker would've been disappointed to find himself unemployed, especially after being on the books at Premier League Brighton for seven seasons. With more than a season's worth of top-flight matches played, it was a shock that nobody picked Connolly up before now.

Multiple unsuccessful loan spells away from the Amex Stadium have taken their toll on the 24-year-old's career though, as his form whilst on loan didn't warrant a return to the Brighton first team when he came back. He hardly hit the ground running during his initial loan to Hull, but the Tigers decided to pay a fee to bring the Irishman back to the MKM Stadium permanently.

This ultimately wouldn't pay off, as he was released just a year later, after failing to have the desired impact that the Yorkshire club paid for him.

The move to Wearside is a bid to revive his career after it seems to have stalled out in recent years. The promise and potential shown during his time with the Seagulls when he first emerged is now long behind him, and he must once again prove his worth at Sunderland. It seems very much like a last-chance saloon.

Signing of Connolly plunges Rusyn's future into question

Aaron Connolly v Nazariy Rusyn 2023/24 (FotMob) Name Appearance Goals Assists xG Shots on target Chances created A. Connolly 28 8 0 6.62 18 8 N. Rusyn 21 2 1 2.81 9 6

As mentioned above, The Black Cats did have three senior strikers at the club, but the injury to Abdullahi left Le Bris feeling short of depth. Bringing Connolly to the Stadium of Light will help combat this issue, but it could see Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn fall even further out of favour.

The 25-year-old has seen just 43 minutes of league action so far this season, and with Connolly now at the club, it seems this number could diminish even further in the future. Le Bris was keen to have three strikers battling it out for the starting spot, which is currently held by Eliezer Mayenda.

The young Spaniard is beginning to step up to the plate, but competition from an experienced forward like Connolly will benefit the squad massively, ensuring Mayenda remains at the top of his game to retain his starting spot.

Sadly, this means Rusyn could be out of the picture very quickly on Wearside, especially later down the line when Wilson Isidor and Abdullahi return to full fitness. The Sunderland manager himself even admitted "We don't know" when he was asked about the Ukrainian's future.

Le Bris reveals stance on Rusyn's long-term future at Sunderland

Speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of the Mackems' clash against Watford on Saturday, Le Bris responded to questions regarding what the signing of Connolly means for Rusyn's prospects at the Stadium of Light. "We don't know" was the key takeaway from the Frenchman's comments.

"What we want to do is build a good level of competition in every position.

"It was clear that for this position. We have Mayenda, Ahmed is injured at the minute and Naz. So only two players for that position. We needed to recruit another player as soon as possible.

"We have the right level of competition. With this competition, many things can happen. It's not bad competition, it's a team, and we will need these three players in good shape and able to play at their best level to perform as a team. It's a good number."

With the growing number of injuries on his mind this early into the season, it seems Le Bris is not taking any chances with his squad, making sure to plug the gaps if needed.