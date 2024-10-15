Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is keen to be backed by his side's board in January if they remain in the promotion mix at that point.

According to Football Insider, he has let this be known at the Stadium of Light, making these comments after guiding his team to an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Currently at the top of the Championship table after an impressive start to the season, it's unclear whether the Black Cats will be able to retain their place at the top end of the division, considering they lack experience in their squad.

Championship Table (1st-6th) (As of October 15th, 2024) P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Bromwich Albion 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16

However, it's been some of their youngest players who have impressed during the early stages of this term, with Jobe Bellingham making an impact, as expected.

17-year-old Chris Rigg has also stepped up to the plate and scored a couple of important goals - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see both him and Bellingham shine throughout this term.

But the young duo and their team face a real challenge in their quest to stay in the top two, considering the competition they will face in the coming months.

Sheffield United have been unbeaten in the league this season and would have been top if it wasn't for their two-point deduction and Burnley are still a strong team on paper despite seeing key players leave in August.

West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, are doing well again under Carlos Corberan, and it would be a shock if Leeds United aren't competing for a top-two place during the latter stages of the season.

With this in mind, some January additions may be required at the Stadium of Light to strengthen the Wearside outfit.

Regis Le Bris makes his Sunderland transfer stance clear ahead of the January window

Le Bris has told the Black Cats' hierarchy that he is keen to be backed in January if his team remain in contention for automatic promotion.

This is according to Football Insider, who have reported the Frenchman's desire to invest during the winter window.

If his current team can keep themselves in a similar position to where they are right now, it could be argued that Le Bris shouldn't rock the boat too much with signings.

However, he is seemingly keen to bring players in when 2025 comes.

Sunderland should look to invest if they are still in automatic promotion contention in January

The Black Cats probably shouldn't be looking to rip up their strategy of developing young players.

In fact, that's the last thing they need to do, with the club hugely benefitting from the contributions of Bellingham and Rigg.

However, there are certain areas that may require a little more quality during the second half of the season.

They have a decent amount of depth in quite a few areas, but Anthony Patterson could benefit from having an even stronger competitor for a starting place.

The full-back area may also need looking at to ensure they have enough quality and depth there.

Having enough quality in the striker area will be key too - and Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda will be hoping to show Le Bris that another addition isn't needed in this position.